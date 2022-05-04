U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Micro Inverter Market to Reach $13.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 19.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Micro Inverter Market By Type (Single phase, Three phase), Connection (Stand Alone, Grid Connected), End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global micro inverter industry generated $2.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $13.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrains the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations for different applications and rise in need for sustainable & clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 240 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1702

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown implementation, lack of availability of workforce, and shortage of raw materials. This factor impacted the production volumes of micro inverters negatively.

  • The demand from end users such as residential and commercial reduced significantly due to stoppage of new installation, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand grew steadily post-lockdown.

  • Market players reassessed their strategies to ensure continuity and adopted quick response strategies for stabilizing the supply chain to avail raw material and distribute products seamlessly.

The Single Phase segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the single phase segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global micro inverter market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high penetration in the residential sector for its features such as simplicity in design and flexibility. However, the three phase segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in need for photovoltaic systems and installation at large load capacity industries or commercial buildings.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Micro Inverter Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1702?reqfor=covid

The Residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar PV systems with surge in energy efficiency concerns and the launch of government initiatives. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption to reduce the cost per output watt and increase the profitability.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar energy plants with increase in crude oil prices along with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and feed-in-tariffs provided by governments. However, North America is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1702

Leading Market Players

  • Involar

  • P and P Energy Technology Co Limited

  • Enphase Energy, Inc

  • ABB Group

  • SunPower Corporation

  • SMA Solar Technology AG

  • Delta Energy Systems GmbH

  • SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

  • ReneSola

  • Siemens AG

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Ground Penetrating Radar Market to Garner $1.1 Billion By 2030

3D Printing Market Projected to Reach $94.0 Billion By 2030

3D Scanning Market Projected to Hit $16.66 Billion By 2030

Power MOSFET Market Projected to Reach $9.90 Billion By 2027

Power Electronics For Electric Vehicle Market to Grow $30.01 Billion By 2026

Transfer Switch Market Estimated to Attain $2.70 Billion By 2030

Medical Alert Systems Market Expected to Reach $20.95 Billion By 2030

Video Surveillance Market Projected to Grow $144.85 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Discrete IGBT Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Digital Transistor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

