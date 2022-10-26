Micro-Investing Platform Market is Set to Achieve high CAGR of 21.1% Along with Humungous Revenue Growth During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / The global micro-investing platform market revenue totaled ~US$ 392.1 Mn in 2021. The micro-investing platform market is expected to reach ~US$ 3,187.2 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 - 2032.

The micro-investing platform market demand is estimated to grow at 21.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 as compared to 19.0% CAGR during the historic period of 2017-2021 as increasing awareness about micro-investing to invest a small amount of money and with the rise in popularity of micro-investment across the globe, more apps and platforms have developed, providing consumers with a variety of choices for investing their money is helps to drive the micro-investing platform market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for the Micro-Investing Platform

Micro-investment applications are helping the young generation and Generation X investors in investing a minimum amount of money in markets. These applications not only remove conventional barriers to investing, but also provide a variety of investment options, such as stocks, ETFs, and index funds. It allows investors to build a diversified portfolio with little investment, and creating an investment portfolio is simple and straightforward. Due to such features, the demand for micro-investing platforms is increasing continuously.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @

|https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15718

Regional Analysis

The micro-investing platform market in the South Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. During the forecast period, the region is expected to grow by 22.5% CAGR, with the increasing need for a small amount of investment and users of micro-investing platforms in developing countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia and developed countries like Australia are offering new opportunities for micro-investing platform market.

Country-wise Insights

Why adoption of the Micro-Investing Platform Market increasing in India?

The Micro-Investing Platform Market demand in India accounted for nearly 7.2% of the global market share in 2021, as the increasing awareness about micro-investment through advertisements, social media, YouTube, and other platforms, also, the number of smartphone users in India is helping to boost the micro-investment platform market. as per the Consumer Spending Outlook 2022 report, nearly 40% of the people in the country are likely to invest in mutual funds and equities through micro-investing platforms, and 81 lakh investor accounts have been added in the country in 2020-21.

Story continues

This indicates a change in people's willingness to invest. This desire is one of the major factors driving the micro-investing platform market in India. Also, as per FMI analysts, with a majority of India's youth doing digital transactions, they can make significant investments via round-up investing in one day alone from small expenses.

Category-wise Insights

Why the demand is increasing for Mobile-Based Micro-Investing platforms?

During the forecast period, the mobile-based micro-investment platform is expected to account market share of 37.3% in 2022 in the Micro-Investing Platform Market. Mobile-based micro-investing platforms are majorly by individual users and it's offered new opportunities for the mobile-based micro-investing platform. The reason behind the high use of mobile-based micro-investing platforms is that the platforms are easy to use and it helps to track the user's spending, and portfolio, manage their investments, and the amount is taken from the account to be invested in the user's selected source and it shares the time to time notification with users. For using the application, it takes annual, quarterly, or monthly subscription fees as per the user's choice. Moreover, with the help of mobile-based applications, users can contact with service center easily through chat or through call.

Read the Full Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-investing-platform-market

Market Segmentation

Global Micro-Investing Platform Market Outlook by Platform Type:

Web-Based Micro-Investing Platform

Mobile-Based Micro-Investing Platform

By End User, Micro-Investing Platform Market Outlook is segmented as:

Individual Users

Commercial/Business Users Trading & Exchange Firms Brokers Others



By Region, the Micro-Investing Platform Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Press release picture

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Micro-Investing Platform Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Platform type

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Investing Platform Growth

5.2. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth (2017-2019)

5.3. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

5.4. Key Action Points for Micro-Investing Platform Vendors

For More Information or Customization @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15718

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Classified Platform Market : The global classified platform market is likely to reach US$ 8,964.9 million by 2032, up from US$ 25,879.2 million in 2022 advancing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Market: Mobile enterprise application development platform is an integrated development environment that provides tools, and client/server middleware for creating and managing mobile applications. These platform addresses the challenges of mobile application development related to diverse sets of devices, platforms, networks, and users.

Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market : The global cloud based drug discovery platform market is projected to have a fast-paced CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 2,424.33 Mn in 2022. The market value of the global cloud based drug discovery platform market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 7,529.59 Mn by the year 2032.

Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market : Overall demand for real time store monitoring platforms is expected to total US$ 1093.4 Mn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market will register exponential growth at 17.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as small and large enterprises around the world exhibit high demand for automation and digitalization of operations.

Research And Development (R&D) Analytics Market : Global Research And Development (R&D) Analytics Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,025.0 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 12.1% to be valued at US$ 6,366.6 Million from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to the evolving need in end-use industries. From 2016-2021 a CAGR of 9.1% was registered for the Research And Development (R&D) Analytics Market.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722362/Micro-Investing-Platform-Market-is-Set-to-Achieve-high-CAGR-of-211-Along-with-Humungous-Revenue-Growth-During-Forecast-Period-of-2022-32-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



