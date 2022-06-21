U.S. markets closed

Micro Laboratory Centrifuges to Capture Nearly 3/5th Market Share Globally: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

As The Global Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Multiplies, Healthcare Providers Are Discovering Advanced Therapeutic and Diagnostic Alternatives, Which Will Spearhead the Demand for Laboratory Centrifuges In The Long Run

United States, Rockville MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global laboratory centrifuge market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2032, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion. Rising complexities in the nature and incidence of multiple chronic and infectious ailments are prompting healthcare providers to investigate advanced therapeutic and diagnostic approaches, for which deployment of sophisticated laboratory centrifuges is becoming important.

From 2015 to 2021, the market for Laboratory Centrifuge grew at a CAGR of 2.1%, closing at a value of US$ 1.6 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 1.65 Billion. Laboratory centrifuges are highly sought after in biotechnological research, attributed to their exclusive properties, including high efficiency in separating suspended particles, easy sedimentation of cells and viruses, and isolation of macromolecules.

For Critical Insights on Laboratory Centrifuge Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5665

As the medical industry expands, there are increasingly more clinical trials and analytical tests requested for different lab procedures. With the demand for new labs and instruments, laboratory centrifuges will continue to increase. As a result of their cost-effective nature, they are highly demanded in the market.

Key Challenges to Laboratory Centrifuge Industry Expansion

High-cost of Centrifuges Instruments May Hinder Market Expansion

Centrifuges are high-priced tools and require large expenditure post-purchase for standard and crucial maintenance. The high price of these instruments can be ascribed to their complex design, rotors, and microprocessors. In this marketplace, ultracentrifuges are among the priciest equipment. Their rotors only can cost up in the range of US$ 5,000 to 7,000, and benchtop rotors and floor standing rotors can cost about US$ 35,000 to 55,000.

Furthermore, numerous accessories such as tubes for high-speed centrifuges are very expensive, and small scratches or cracks can make them unusable and require replacement. Thereby, the high cost of lab centrifuges may restrict the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge industry.

To learn more about Laboratory Centrifuge Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5665

Key Segments Covered in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market Industry Survey

  • Laboratory Centrifuge by Product Type :

    • Multipurpose Laboratory Centrifuges

    • Micro Laboratory Centrifuges

    • Ultra-Laboratory Centrifuges

    • Other Laboratory Centrifuges

  • Laboratory Centrifuge by Application :

    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Academic & Research Institutes

    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Hospitals

    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Diagnostics

    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Other Applications

  • Laboratory Centrifuge by Region :

    • North America Laboratory Centrifuge Market

    • Latin America Laboratory Centrifuge Market

    • Europe Laboratory Centrifuge Market

    • Asia Pacific Laboratory Centrifuge Market

    • The Middle East & Africa Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Laboratory Centrifuge is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

  • Thermo Fisher, a leading global provider of science-related services, acquired PPD, Inc., a leading provider of clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher to expand its services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

  • In June 2021, Quest Diagnostics completed the acquisition of Mercy’s Outreach Laboratory Services business. The transaction aims to increase access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable laboratory services to provide affordable patient care throughout the Midwest. Upon completing the acquisition, Quest will gain immediate access to a wider network of healthcare professionals in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Get Customization on Laboratory Centrifuge Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5665

Key players in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

  • QIAGEN

  • HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH

  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd

Key Takeaways from Laboratory Centrifuge Market Study

  • Global laboratory centrifuge market to flourish 1.3x from 2022-2032

  • Micro laboratory centrifuges to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 3/5th market share

  • By application, laboratory centrifuges for the hospitals to expand at a CAGR of 3.1%

  • U.S to emerge as an opportunistic laboratory centrifuge market, documenting a 2.3% CAGR

  • China to be a significant market, expected to be valued at US$ 500 Million in 2032

  • Germany to document the highest value CAGR, registering a growth rate of 4%

About the Industrial Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the industrial industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Domain-

Precision Guided Munition Market- The global precision guided munition market was estimated to be worth US$ 30 Billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to reach a value of over US$ 34 Billion by 2022-end, and is expected to grow with steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 56.44 Billion.

Incident and Emergency Management Market- The global incident and emergency management market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032. The incident and emergency management market is estimated to reach US$ 245.6 Billion by 2032 from US$ 132.4 Billion in 2021.

Grow Light Market- The global Grow light market is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. It is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11.4 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022.

Integrated Passive Devices Market- The global integrated passive devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2032. The integrated passive devices market is estimated to reach US$ 3.23 Billion by 2032 from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021.

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market- Worldwide shipments of geothermal heat pumps accounted for a value of US$ 115.74 Bn in 2020, and this market valuation is expected to surge to US$ 505.5 Bn by the end of 2031. Global geothermal heat pump consumption is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 13.1% over the decade.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market- Sales of hazardous area equipment are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2026. The global hazardous area equipment market, which stands at a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion in 2022, is predicted to reach US$ 8.7 billion by the end of 2026.

Heat Exchangers Market- Global sales of heat exchangers are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. In the year 2021, the global heat exchangers market was valued at US$ 18.94 billion, and is anticipated to reach US$ 34.24 billion by 2031.

Energy Storage Systems Market- Consumption of energy storage systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The global energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2031.

U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market- Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Air Conditioning System Market- European air conditioning system sales are currently valued at US$ 29.8 billion and is estimated to reach US$ 56.3 Billion by the end of 2032. Over the next ten years, the Europe air conditioning system market is projected to register 6.5% CAGR and generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 26.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

