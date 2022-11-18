U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.50
    +37.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    +241.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.00
    +124.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.10
    +20.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -1.94 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.51
    -0.60 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1923
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8260
    -0.4200 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,788.97
    +259.93 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.83
    +5.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.20
    +63.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Micro LED Market Report 2022: Lower Power Consumption Drives Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro LED Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micro-LED is an emerging display technology that aims to provide a flat panel display with a wide viewing angle, quick response time, and a simultaneous reduction of energy consumption compared to existing technologies. Micro-LED provides a better display and higher brightness than LCD and OLED, and other existing technologies.

This is expected to increase its popularity and application in devices like TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, and others. Micro-LED consumes less power than other technologies, which is expected to boost its demand further. Also, with the rising disposable income and changing living standards of the people, the demand for digital products is expected to increase over the years. With better up-gradation in devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs, etc., the demand for technologies like micro-LED stands at a favorable position.

One of the major restraints to this market is the high investment cost and high product price, which can not only affect the entry of new companies in this field but can also hamper the demand from customers owing to the high price associated with the product. Apart from that, the existing technologies are projected to serve as significant competition, especially in terms of affordability to the market, impacting its growth.

Growth Factors

Demand for high display options

With the rise in development and urbanization across the globe, the factors like disposable income and living standards are being affected. Over the years, trends suggest that people have increased their demand for high-tech products to adjust to automation and technological advancement and simultaneously produce better results for their businesses. Therefore, the ever-rising demand and our growing dependence on high display digital products like smartwatches, TVs, laptops, etc., along with better display results than LCDs and OLEDs, are projected to fuel the demand for micro-LEDs in the coming years.

Low power consumption by micro-LEDs

The major highlight of micro-LED products is that they consume less power than other existing technologies, which are expected to give a considerable market share to this market in the years to come. This is because of micro-LED's color filters and backlights, and with the advancement in this developing technology, the number of polarizer filters in them is expected to be cut in half, which can further reduce its energy consumption.

North America is expected to hold a significant share

Based on geographical segmentation, the micro-LED market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the various factors like high scale adoption of technological advancement in the region, the high disposable income of the people, which can fuel the demand for expensive technologies like micro-LED, growing demand for smartwatches, smartphones, etc. For instance, Apple Inc., an American Company, is expanding its expertise in micro-LED and may soon launch some products under the domain. In 2020 the company was looking to invest around $330 million in a Taiwanese factory to manufacture LED and micro-LED displays for future iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other devices. Apart from that, major functioning companies under micro-LED technology like VueReal, etc., are already located here, providing a major advantage to the region.

Apart from this APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the rising digital transformation accompanied by the presence of major players like Epistar Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, etc., in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

  • Smartphone & Tablet

  • PC & laptop

  • TV

  • Smartwatch

  • Others

By Industry Vertical

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Government & Defense

  • Others

By Display Size

  • Micro Panel

  • Small and Medium Panel

  • Large Panel

By Application

  • Display

  • Lighting

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Others

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • Taiwan

  • South Korea

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. MICRO-LED MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6. MICRO-LED MARKET ANALYSIS, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7. MICRO-LED MARKET ANALYSIS, BY DISPLAY SIZE

8. MICRO-LED MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION

9. MICRO-LED MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics, Inc.

  • PlayNitride Inc.

  • Sony Group Corporation

  • X-Celeprint Limited

  • Innolux Corporation

  • Epistar Corporation

  • Aledia

  • VueReal Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xwyjg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • How Warren Buffett Made a Bet on Apple Without Buying More Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is by far the largest investment in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Although Apple is one of Buffett's biggest winners, such a significant position may appear to counter the investment strategy of Buffett and his team, which leaned toward more diversification. The question for investors is whether the strategy will work for Buffett and for Apple shareholders looking to follow his lead.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The accelerated deployment of 5G enhances the prospects of the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry players like Akoustis (AKTS) and RF Industries (RFIL) despite challenging industry conditions.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • Warren Buffett Makes All His Money From Just 11 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Rebounding After an Early Morning Crash

    Analysts are becoming increasingly wary about Nio's prospects, but they still see a strong upside in the EV stock.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • BofA Sees Bear Rally Fizzling Out Even as Equity Inflows Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocked back into equities at the fastest pace in about eight months on signs of cooling inflation, but Bank of America Corp. strategists warn the rally will fizzle out due to earnings risks and staunchly hawkish central banks.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Legal Loopholes For Buying $75,000 Of New 6.89% I Bonds

    Treasury I bonds weren't a good deal in October. They were a great deal with a 9.62% interest rate. Now it's time to consider buying the new I bond.

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

    What happened Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock.

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner

  • Is Shopify's Business in Trouble?

    Tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated fantastic growth over the years. There's no doubt Shopify has achieved impressive results over the years providing entrepreneurs and business owners with various tools and services to run an e-commerce store. During the early stages of the pandemic, when people were losing their jobs or scrambling for ways to make some extra money, Shopify offered a way for its customers to profit from a hobby or trade.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 0.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $3.23 billion, beating the consensus of $3.18 billion. Carried volume in Q3 was 842 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%. The operating margin was 47.8%, and the operating income was $1.5 billion. The company held $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% Y/Y to $1.93 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%. Net debt as