U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.05
    -8.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,467.04
    +28.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,426.18
    -98.38 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.61
    +6.87 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.85
    +1.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.23 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2300
    +0.0360 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    -0.0062 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2330
    +0.7870 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,797.45
    +65.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.50
    +3.44 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.03
    +77.71 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Micro-LED Market: Segmented: By Product, By Application, By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Micro-LED Market  to surpass USD 6,53,065. 7 million by 2031 from USD 475. 2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 106% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031. Product Overview Micro-LED is a new flat-panel display technology that is gaining traction.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro-LED Market: Segmented: By Product, By Application, By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288818/?utm_source=GNW
Individual pixel elements in micro-LED displays are formed by arrays of miniature LEDs. Micro-LED displays have superior contrast, energy economy, and response times than conventional LCD displays. Micro-LED displays use far less energy than traditional LCD panels while simultaneously providing pixel-level light control and a high contrast ratio. Micro-LEDs have a longer lifetime than OLEDs and can display brighter images with less chance of screen burn-in due to their inorganic nature.

Market Highlights
The global Micro-LED Market is anticipated to project a remarkable CAGR of 106% by 2031

Growing demand for wearable displays for Smart Watches and head mounted displays (HMDs) is likely to provide attractive prospects for micro-LED market participants and, as a result, impact market growth. In addition, the predicted penetration of micro-LED displays in NTE devices and premium smartphones is one of the primary drivers expected to propel the micro-LED market forward in the future.

Global Micro-LED Market: Segments
Smartphones & Tablets (NTE Devices) segment is expected to grow considerably during 2021-31

On the basis of Application, the Micro-LED Market is categorized into Smartphone and Tablet (NTE Devices), PC and Laptop, TV, Smartwatch, and Others. In previous years, the smartphones and tablets (NTE Devices) segment accounted for the biggest market share, and it is expected to continue to do so in the future. The strong demand for AR/VR devices can be ascribed to the expansion of this category.

Consumer Electronics segment is projected to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Industry Vertical, the Micro-LED Market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Entertainment and Sports, Automotive, Retail, Government and Defense, and Others. During the projection period, the Consumer Electronics category is expected to dominate in terms of market share. A considerable number of start-ups with high R&D investments have emerged in the consumer electronics market. As a result of these advances, the micro-LED market is expected to rise significantly.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing technological advancements in consumer electronics

Growing technological improvements in many consumers electronic items, such as TVs,  smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and tiny LEDs, these products are likely to become more integrated. Technological behemoths in the industry have sufficient experience with LED, LCD, and OLED technologies, and are now focusing their resources and expertise on the development of micro-LED, which is seen as the consumer electronics sector’s future.

Increasing demand for High-quality Head-Mounted Display

In comparison to traditional LCOS and DLP technologies, the desire for higher-quality HMDs and functionality improvements to enable the ongoing roll-out of high-quality AR/VR content is driving the use of micro LEDs.

Restraint
High cost associated with the Micro-LED display

The Micro-LED Market is likely to be restrained by the high cost of micro-LED displays, as well as the lack of patents and a proper supply chain.

Global Micro-LED Market: Key Players
Aledia
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Apple Inc.
eLux, Inc.
Glo AB
LG Display
PlayNitride Inc.
Rohinni LLC,
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corporation
VueReal
Other Prominent Players

Global Micro-LED Market: Regions
Global Micro-LED Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In the total micro-LED market, APAC is predicted to develop at the fastest rate. The increased interest of electronic heavyweights in APAC in adopting micro-LED technology is predicted to drive the fastest growth of the APAC micro-LED market. The Asia Pacific region’s enormous population necessitates a significant volume of consumer electronics, contributing to the region’s overall growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-LED Market
Over the years, the micro-LED market has seen substantial expansion. The abrupt emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the demand for micro-LED-based devices, particularly in 2020 and 2021. Companies have been forced to develop remote working strategies as a result of the pandemic. Lockdown imposed in almost all major countries to combat the spread of COVID-19 has interrupted the supply chain, hampered research and development, and halted manufacturing, resulting in production delays.

Global Micro-LED Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.
The Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
The global Micro-LED Market report also contains analysis on:

Micro-LED Market Segments:

By Product
Micro Display
Large scale Display
Small and Medium-sized Display 
By Application
Smartphone and Tablet (NTE Devices)
PC and Laptop
TV
Smartwatch
Others
By Industry Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Entertainment and Sports
Automotive
Retail
Government and Defense
Others
Micro-LED Market Dynamics
Micro-LED Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Micro-LED Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 475.2 million
Revenue forecast in 2031 USD  6,53,065.7 million
Growth Rate CAGR of  106% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Product, Application, Industry Vertical, and  Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled Aledia, Apple Inc., eLux, Inc., Glo AB, LG Display, PlayNitride Inc., Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and VueReal.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288818/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Tri

  • China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. These Travel Stocks Are Flying.

    The quarantine time for travelers to China has been slashed in half, sending shares in Chinese tourism companies skyward.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Cathie Wood Says She Got Inflation Wrong, Continues Ark Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood on Tuesday said she erred in her prediction inflation would unravel as the prices of goods and services in the US soared to 40-year highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Core“W

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • What You Need To Know About Meta Materials Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MMAT) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ:MMAT ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Inflation will probably fall, but it won't be the Fed's doing: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) 16% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking...

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Dives On This Move; Apple Stock Whipsaws Amid Wall Street Call

    The Dow Jones fell. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive amid legal woes. Apple stock treaded water after an analyst call.

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.