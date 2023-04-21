Is Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd.'s (SGX:5DD) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is:

32% = S$16m ÷ S$52m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 25% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s meagre five year net income growth average of 4.1%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 30% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (that is, the company retains only 9.6% of its income) over the past three years for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s performance. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

