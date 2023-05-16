Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = S$17m ÷ (S$57m - S$7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 8.1%.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Micro-Mechanics (Holdings), with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 31% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

