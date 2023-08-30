Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s (SGX:5DD) Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.03

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd.'s (SGX:5DD) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to SGD0.03 on the 17th of November. This means that the annual payment is 3.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 164%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.03 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s EPS has declined at around 11% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

