Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.03

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.03 on the 17th of November. This payment takes the dividend yield to 3.2%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 164%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

