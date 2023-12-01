Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = S$11m ÷ (S$62m - S$8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings).

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 30% five years ago but has since fallen to 21%. In addition to that, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is now employing 22% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line On Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 38% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Like most companies, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

