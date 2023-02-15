U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.97
    -14.16 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,967.99
    -121.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,943.04
    -17.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.17
    -6.74 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    -0.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -20.70 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0168 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1630
    +1.0930 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,761.11
    +578.61 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.46
    +12.33 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.18
    +43.33 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Micro Mobility Industry Gains Steam from Rising Demand for Electric Bicycles and Scooters - Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro mobility industry size garnered USD 21.43 billion in 2021 and it is expected to advance with CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030, according to the "Micro Mobility Industry Data Book, 2022-2030," published by Grand View Research. A concerted effort to minimize congestion and emissions has spurred the demand for micro mobility, including electric bikes and electric kick scooters. In the wake of surging demand for bicycling facilities, stakeholders seek opportunities in micro mobility as an alternative mode for active transportation and short trips.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

The global push to combat climate change has fostered the demand for micro mobility, which has emerged as an innovative urban mobility solution. Besides, an exponential rise in fuel prices and the desire to contribute towards sustainability have encouraged the use of micro mobility. End-users are expected to seek the vehicle for commuting, leisure activities and errand running. Potential opportunities to save traveling time and boost flexibility have prompted the demand for micro mobility solutions, including two- and three-wheelers.

The rising footprint of e-scooters, electric-assisted bicycles and electric- or human-powered transportation devices has augured growth. Prominently, electric bicycles have received an impetus to create an accessible, convenient and diverse transportation network. It can offer more transportation options, enhance the quality of life and minimize congestion. Global push to reduce emissions and pollution will gain traction from the product demand. The electric bicycles market size amassed USD 17.83 billion in 2021 and will witness approximately 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2030.

Access the Global Micro Mobility Industry Data Book, 2023 - 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Electric kick scooters have gained steam with the growing trend for shared scooters across emerging and advanced economies. The demand for increased safety, durability and environmentally friendly solution to car congestion have investors and other stakeholders banking on micro mobility offerings. For instance, in October 2022, NIU announced the rollout of a kick scooter to offer urban commuters sustainable mobility solutions. It will enable riders to customize their speed and check riding statistics. In the wake of the prevailing trends, the electric kick scooters market size reached USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and will witness around 11.5% CAGR during the assessment period. The growth is mainly attributed to surging demand for lightweight vehicles and robust expansion initiatives. For instance, in November 2022, Pure Electric secured roughly £2.3 million (around USD 2.7 million) to boost expansion plans for electric scooters in regions, including the European and the U.S. market.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of "Micro Mobility Industry Data Book - Electric kick scooters, Electric skateboards and Electric Bikes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Some dynamics which are expected to have an overarching influence on the global landscape are elucidated below:

  • Lithium-powered electric micro mobility vehicles are expected to gain traction in the ensuing period, leading to the penetration of cost-effective and lightweight modes of transportation.

  • Demand for cleaner transportation will augur innovation and growth. The environmental upsides of micro mobility will remain invaluable in minimizing city emissions and traffic congestion.

  • Asia Pacific is poised to witness investment galore following the 5.9 million-ton lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir, India, in February 2023. On the back of massive energy storage capacity and low weight, the discovery of the metal could prove to be a game changer for the Asia Pacific market.

Go through the table of content of Micro Mobility Industry Data Book Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

The North America micro mobility industry forecast will be strong in the wake of bullish government policies and expanding footfall of the transportation option. For instance, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration noted that there were over 260 shared micro mobility systems as of August 2020 in the U.S. Notably, the deployment of shared fleets will open avenues of growth for short trips. These devices may offer a convenient, diverse and accessible transportation network to bolster sustainability. Furthermore, urban communities envisage micromobiltiy as a quieter, low-carbon and cheaper means of transportation. Communities are emphasizing safety through rider training and micro mobility ambassador programs to foster transportation during festivals and events.

Organic and inorganic growth strategies will be pronounced as micro mobility operators are expected to inject funds into technology advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, R&D activities and collaborations. To illustrate, in September 2022, Magna announced pouring USD 77 million into Yulu, India's EV startup, to foray into the micro mobility market. Meanwhile, in March 2021, Lime contemplated infusing USD 50 million into e-bikes to expand its footfall in the U.S. and the global market.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-mobility-industry-gains-steam-from-rising-demand-for-electric-bicycles-and-scooters---grand-view-research-inc-301747557.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Marathon Oil (MRO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • Chipmaker Blasts Into Buy Zone On IoT Expansion, 700% Growth

    As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Market ...