Micro Perforated Films Market Size to Exceed 1.91 USD billion by 2029 | Striking CAGR of 4.1% by Exactitude Consultancy

The global micro-perforated films market is expected to grow at 4.10% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 1.91 USD billion by 2029 from 1.35 USD billion in 2022.

Micro-perforated films are those with holes spaced at equal intervals that allow air to pass between the product and the surrounding environment. This prevents vapor from accumulating within the package. Minute-perforated films are flexible packaging films having micro perforations. They provide the option of modifying the oxygen transmission rate of packaging based on the packed product. A static or dynamic system can be used to calculate the gas permeability of micro-perforated sheets. Due to the flow of gas through the hole mostly follows gas diffusion processes, most static experimental setups are employed to calculate the permeability of micro-perforated films.

Leading micro perforated films manufacturer Amcor Limited made two major acquisitions, Alusa, largest flexible manufacturing company in South America and Deluxe Packages from USA. The objective of these acquisitions is to accelerate the profitable growth in North and South American region.

Amcor Limited also acquired Hebei Qite Packaging Co. Ltd. based in China to enhance its operations in the country. Besides this, Amcor has special micro perforated products such as ‘Azile’ which is flexible packaging for cheese with the smallest micro perforations in the market and E-close, two-sided partially perforated laminate combined with state-of-the-art pressure-sensitive coating. It allows easy access and storage while maintaining product freshness.

Future Advancements

Currently, technology advancements in laser micro-perforating have been incremental rather than revolutionary, resulting in market stability. Additionally, advances have focused on ancillary technology, such as laser power control, laser-pulse confirmation and in-line video inspection. At present, laser micro-perforating can match the web speed of slitter/rewinder systems, and although the initial cost of laser perforators is high, their maintenance and operating costs are relatively low.

The current CO2 laser technology is well suited for micro-perforating flexible packaging. Sealed, diffusion, cooled lasers have been on the market for decades. These lasers exhibit high pulse energies as a result of fast rise and fall times, on the order of 40 microseconds. These lasers also have a fairly low dollar/ watt ratio, making them an attractive choice for this market.

The North American region is dominating the micro-perforated films market, but APAC is fastest growing market to lead due to rapidly expanding use of micro-perforated films in end-use industry.

North America is estimated to be the leading market for micro-perforated films. Increasing consumer awareness of healthier and more convenient food items, the presence of major manufacturers, and increasing retail format penetration are projected to drive demand for micro-perforated films in the area. But APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing micro-perforated films market.

Increasing application in food packaging has driven the growth in the micro-perforated films market.

Micro-perforated films are those with holes spaced at equal intervals that allow air to pass between the product and the surrounding environment. This prevents vapour from accumulating within the package. Micro-perforated films are utilised in the following applications: fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery, ready-to-eat food items, and similar others. This use of micro-perforated films aids in the preservation of fruits and vegetables, allowing them to remain fresh for extended periods of time.

The demand for Polyethylene is rising in the food-packaging industry ultimately increasing the market growth.

Along with protective purpose, packaging material is intended to allow the product to breathe, which most packaging materials do not allow. Micro-perforated films, on the other hand, offer a solution to this problem. Micro-perforated technique pierces the film with grids of pin-sized holes, offering a longer shelf-life and other capabilities to a wide range of products ranging from commercial to everyday home items. Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most common materials used to make micro-perforated films. They are also made using materials that have strong barrier qualities, resulting in better atmospheric conditions for packed items.

Micro-Perforated Films Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 1.35 USD billion in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 1.91 USD billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled TCL Packaging, Mondi, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Bollore Group, Uflex Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Amerplast, Aera, Now Plastics, Helion Industries, and others. Key Market Opportunities The rising usage of micro-perforated films in the personal care and agriculture industries is likely to provide market participants with undiscovered opportunities. Key Market Drivers The market for micro perforated films for packaging is also being pushed by factors such as an increase in the number of retail chains in emerging markets and rising disposable income. Customization scope the present pandemic and the food & beverage industry’s contributions for delivering packaged food, the demand for micro-perforated films is projected to rise in this market. Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies operating in the micro perforated films market are aiming at strategic collaborations with perforation technology companies and food packaging enterprises to address the requirements of an expanding food sector.

The key players include TCL Packaging, Mondi, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Bollore Group, Uflex Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Amerplast, Aera, Now Plastics, Helion Industries, and others.

Key Market Segments: Micro-Perforated Films Market

Micro-Perforated Systems Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Micro-Perforated Systems Market by Platform, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-To-Eat Food

Salient Trends of the Micro-Perforated Films Market

The growing confectionery market in developed countries like the US is expected to be one of the significant trends in the global market of Micro-perforated films.

Micro-perforated films allow the exchange of air between the external environment and the packaged product, thus allowing the product to absorb necessary gas like oxygen to maintain the product quality.

It also avoids the accumulation of harmful gases inside the food package by allowing the gas to pass through the perforated film, which in turn helps to keep the food fresh for a long time.

Additionally, the perforated films prevent moisture loss from the food products, thus preventing them from drying and improving the shelf-life of the product.

Micro-perforated films are majorly obtained from Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP). These materials exhibit the property of substantial barriers from external dust and germs and create a beneficial atmospheric condition for the packed product.

In terms of region, the Micro-perforated film market in the Asia Pacific is majorly driven by China. China was one of the major producers and consumers of these films in the year 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

There has been substantial growth in the consumption of poultry and meat in developed countries like North America and western Europe, which in turn will anticipate an increase in the applications of micro-perforated films in the packaging of meat and poultry products.

In the temperature-controlled supply chains associated with packaging, storage, and distribution of perishable food items are expected to grow globally and reach a valuation of USD 250 billion by the end of 2022. Therefore, the growth in the food market is likely to lead to an increase in micro-perforated films during the forecast period.

Strict regulations on the usage of plastic for packaging applications of food and beverages are expected to act as constraints to the micro-perforated films market during the forecast period.

Dynamics

Micro Perforated Films Increasingly Preferred for Packaging?

Micro perforation packaging in the form of wraps, bags and others are essential for vegetables and fruits packaging for the clear reason that they accumulate moisture and ripen. As a result, a high-quality packaging solution is necessary to preserve optimum air circulation and improve the product's breathability. These films are used in additional packaging because they reduce direct contact between the inside of the product and agents other than air and are less prone to harm. The films' offered holes allow for the renewal of air inside the package and the reduction of the unpleasant odour that is frequently present in items that are entirely sealed.

Laser technologies Influence Micro Perforated Films Demand

The adoption of laser technology has resulted in the reduction of errors and made sure that the whole size remains constant throughout the production of micro perforated films. By assuring accuracy, obtaining the right number of micro perforations per package, and managing the depth of holes, laser pulse monitoring and laser power management are employed to further simplify the operation.

For instance, Coherent StarPack CW are designed for perforating and scribbling in cross-web direction. Meanwhile, Micro Laser Tech (MLT) laser perforation systems are intended at contactless production of wholes and blind wholes in various materials such as foils and paper. Several technologies such as these were launched in the last few years to enhance flexible packaging Growth in laser technology will bode well for micro perforated films packaging.

Opportunities Abound for Green Micro Perforated Films Packaging

The need for biodegradable films for micro perforation will increase for food packaging, according to FMI. In order to be more environmentally friendly by minimising packaging waste, several important companies in the micro perforated films market are concentrating on biodegradable films. With the help of Perfotec B.V., Uflex Ltd. from India, one of the industry's leading producers of microperforated films, is taking advantage of the market for biodegradable films under the trade name "Flexfresh." After packing, the number of bacteria inside the films is controlled by employing CO2 that is produced organically. It is anticipated that Bolloro Films, a division of the Bollore Group, would see considerable development throughout the anticipated period as it pursues potential for biodegradable films in micro perforation.

