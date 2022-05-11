Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Driven by Increasing Demand for Compact Automation Solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by End-user (Automotive industry, Oil and gas industry, Power industry, Food, and beverage industry, and Others), Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market is the increasing demand for compact automation solutions. IIoT provides various benefits, such as real-time communication and reliability. It also increases the efficiency of industrial automation control systems. The use of IIoT for manufacturing and factory automation enables smart maintenance, distributed intelligence systems, and predictive analytics. However, the rising adoption of IoT-enabled devices is causing design challenges related to the reduction of price and the attainment of the benefits of factory automation for manufacturers and system integrators. Most SMEs look for small form factors that can provide the same functionalities and features of large devices while consuming lesser power. The availability of micro PLCs enables SMEs to utilize control-level automation at a low cost without compromising on productivity. Vendors are focusing on developing flexible machine designs that incorporate inputs from OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators. All these factors enable a seamless transition from traditional automation to Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry.

Market Challenges - The growing cybersecurity concerns will be a major challenge for the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market during the forecast period. While automation solutions, such as micro PLCs, help in improving productivity and increasing the efficiency of industrial processes, some of the automated systems are more susceptible to cyberattacks. Cybersecurity is one of the emerging issues in end-user industries. Data hacking and alteration are major security concerns for industries, such as the oil and gas, power, and water and wastewater, that comprise critical infrastructure. With the increase in the number of connected devices and growing dependency on web-based communication, the vulnerability of networks to cyberattacks has increased simultaneously. The exploitation of any loophole in the network can significantly impact the data center of the interlinked system. Although vendors and end-users are focusing on improving security measures to prevent cyberattacks, the constantly evolving nature of cyberattacks has put automation solutions at high risk, which, in turn, is challenging the growth of the global micro PLC market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download our Sample Report right now!

Story continues

Market Segmentation:

The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market report is segmented by End-user (Automotive industry, Oil and gas industry, Power industry, Food, and beverage industry, and Others), Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market share growth in the automotive industry segment will be significant for revenue generation. The automotive industry is one of the major contributors to the global micro PLC market, owing to the need to control multiple standalone types of machinery that are used in the manufacturing process in this industry. As several automotive manufacturing plants are moving toward the concept of smart factories, the demand for micro PLCs will witness an increase in the automotive industry.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for micro-programmable logic controllers (PLC) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The strong industrialization; rising demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors; and increasing investments in power, water, and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries will facilitate the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering customized solutions with additional services to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The energy-efficient HVAC systems market share is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. Download a sample now!

The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market share is expected to increase by USD 492.79 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Download a sample now!

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Koyo Electronics Industries Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Opto 22, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

11.5 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

11.6 Beijer Electronics Group AB

11.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

11.8 Festo SE and Co. KG

11.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

11.10 Hitachi Ltd.

11.11 Honeywell International Inc.

11.12 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-programmable-logic-controller-plc-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-46-billion-from-2021-to-2026-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-compact-automation-solutions--technavio-301542595.html

SOURCE Technavio