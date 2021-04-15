Micro-segmentation Solutions Market to grow by USD 2.88 Billion and Record a CAGR of almost 28% | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The micro-segmentation solutions market is set to grow by USD 2.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The micro-segmentation solutions market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the micro-segmentation solutions market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market size
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market trends
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market industry analysis
The rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, interoperability issues associated with micro-segmentation solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the micro-segmentation solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the micro-segmentation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro-segmentation solutions market vendors
