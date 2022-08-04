Micro-segmentation Solutions Market to Record a CAGR of 28.04%, AlgoSec Inc. and Arista Networks Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-segmentation is a security solution that assigns fine-grained security policies to each workload of cloud platforms, as well as data center applications, to enhance the security of a system across a complete network. It plays a crucial role in reducing the problem of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micro-segmentation Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The micro-segmentation solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.04% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

The micro-segmentation solutions market report covers the following areas:

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AlgoSec Inc., Arista Networks Inc., August Schell, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudvisory LLC, ColorTokens Inc., Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., Guardicore Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Illumioa Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., Varmour Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key of a few of these vendors are listed below:

AlgoSec Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that include Firewall Analyzer, AlgoSec Fireflow, AlgoSec Cloud, CloudFlow, ObjectFlow, AppViz, AlgoBot.

Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that provides arista macro segmentation service firewall capability for cloud vision allowing next-generation firewalls to be deployed automatically for specific workloads and workflows across modern overlay network virtualization fabrics.

August Schell - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that enable smarter monitoring, enhance analytics capabilities, identify anomalies, and optimize IT operations.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that help to reduce attack surfaces, prevent the lateral movement of threats to contain breaches, strengthen regulatory compliance and secure zones across cloud and data center environments to isolate application workloads from one another and secure them individually.

Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that include network firewalls, next-generation firewalls, database firewalls, cloud firewalls, web application firewalls, and container firewalls, which help in creating zones in data centers and cloud environments to isolate workloads from one another and secure them.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro-segmentation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro-segmentation solutions market vendors

Related Reports

Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Custom Application Development Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoSec Inc., Arista Networks Inc., August Schell, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudvisory LLC, ColorTokens Inc., Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., Guardicore Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Illumioa Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., Varmour Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AlgoSec Inc.

10.4 Arista Networks Inc.

10.5 August Schell

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 ColorTokens Inc.

10.8 Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 ExtraHop Networks Inc.

10.10 Extreme Networks Inc.

10.11 FireEye Inc.

10.12 Fortinet Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-segmentation-solutions-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-28-04-algosec-inc-and-arista-networks-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301598922.html

SOURCE Technavio