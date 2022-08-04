U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market to Record a CAGR of 28.04%, AlgoSec Inc. and Arista Networks Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-segmentation is a security solution that assigns fine-grained security policies to each workload of cloud platforms, as well as data center applications, to enhance the security of a system across a complete network. It plays a crucial role in reducing the problem of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micro-segmentation Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The micro-segmentation solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.04% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

The micro-segmentation solutions market report covers the following areas:

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AlgoSec Inc., Arista Networks Inc., August Schell, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudvisory LLC, ColorTokens Inc., Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., Guardicore Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Illumioa Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., Varmour Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • AlgoSec Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that include Firewall Analyzer, AlgoSec Fireflow, AlgoSec Cloud, CloudFlow, ObjectFlow, AppViz, AlgoBot.

  • Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that provides arista macro segmentation service firewall capability for cloud vision allowing next-generation firewalls to be deployed automatically for specific workloads and workflows across modern overlay network virtualization fabrics.

  • August Schell - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that enable smarter monitoring, enhance analytics capabilities, identify anomalies, and optimize IT operations.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that help to reduce attack surfaces, prevent the lateral movement of threats to contain breaches, strengthen regulatory compliance and secure zones across cloud and data center environments to isolate application workloads from one another and secure them individually.

  • Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers micro segmentation solutions that include network firewalls, next-generation firewalls, database firewalls, cloud firewalls, web application firewalls, and container firewalls, which help in creating zones in data centers and cloud environments to isolate workloads from one another and secure them.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the micro-segmentation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro-segmentation solutions market vendors

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.22

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AlgoSec Inc., Arista Networks Inc., August Schell, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudvisory LLC, ColorTokens Inc., Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., Guardicore Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Illumioa Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., Varmour Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AlgoSec Inc.

  • 10.4 Arista Networks Inc.

  • 10.5 August Schell

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 ColorTokens Inc.

  • 10.8 Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 ExtraHop Networks Inc.

  • 10.10 Extreme Networks Inc.

  • 10.11 FireEye Inc.

  • 10.12 Fortinet Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

