Microalgae-Based Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The microalgae-based products market was valued at US$ 1,654. 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,811. 10 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 9% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microalgae-Based Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128421/?utm_source=GNW

Microalgae are defined as prokaryotic or eukaryotic microorganisms that can be traced with the help of a microscope.These microscopic organisms are unicellular species that are founded separately or in chains or groups and can be sourced out from freshwater and marine systems.

These microorganisms possess a simple cell structure and require light, carbon dioxide, water, and essential nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, for their growth.Further, microalgae are a source of vital phytochemicals such as carotenoids, fiber, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins, halogenated compounds, polysaccharides, proteins, and lectin.

Microalgae are considered to be a valuable biomass source portraying diverse potential applications in numerous industries. For instance, microalgae find application in diverse end-use industries such as food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and personal care.

Based on type, the microalgae-based products market is segmented into spirulina, chlorella, astaxanthin, beta carotene, and others.In 2020, the spirulina segment dominated the global microalgae-based products market.

Spirulina is defined as prokaryotic cyanobacterium which is manufactured to serve diverse application bases such as aquaculture, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and food dyes.The microalgae are composed of 60–70% of protein, including amino acids such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine, along with other essential minerals such as beta-carotene, B vitamins, phycocyanin, chlorophyll, and vitamin E.

The nutritional profile offered by the algae makes it an ideal ingredient to be used in various application bases. Spirulina algae are categorized as a superfood item and are widely cultured to meet the expanding demand across diverse end-use industries.

Based on region, the microalgae-based products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2021, Europe contributed to the largest share in the global microalgae-based products market.

The dominance of the microalgae-based products market in this region is primarily attributable to the presence of a strong industrial base with prominent manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, as well as packaged food and beverages.High demand for microalgae-based products from varied applications such as food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, chemicals, and biofuels is boosting the market growth in Europe.

Rising investment in cultivation technologies, along with a growing focus on sustainable solutions, provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the microalgae-based products market in the region.

The key players operating in the microalgae-based products market include Algae Health Sciences - A BGG company; Bluebiotech International Gmbh; Cargill, Incorporated; Cellana Inc.; Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC; E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited; Cyanotech Corporation; Euglena Co., Ltd.; Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.; and AstaReal.

The overall size of the global microalgae-based products market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the microalgae-based products market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128421/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


