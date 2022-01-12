U.S. markets closed

Microarray Analysis Market to grow by USD 1.62 bn at 5.94% CAGR from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc. & Arrayit Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Microarray Analysis Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the microarray analysis market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The development in the infrastructure for medical research will facilitate the microarray analysis market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Microarray Analysis Market
Attractive Opportunities in Microarray Analysis Market

The microarray analysis market is estimated to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

For more insights on the microarray analysis market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing use of personalized medicine, the increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics, and the growing applications of microarray analysis in drug discovery. However, the capital-intensive market is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The microarray analysis market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles
 The microarray analysis market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The microarray analysis market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Microarrays Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers a Gene Expression Microarray Platform that includes whole transcriptome gene expression for almost 30 different species.

  • Applied Microarrays Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Array solutions and Array services such as point-of-care arrays, instrumentation, and many more.

  • Arrayit Corp. - The company offers a wide range of microarray instruments, software, and services for the manufacturing, processing, detection, and quality control of microarrays.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers ProteinChip arrays that utilize selective capture strategies to reduce sample complexity, allowing the detection of low-abundance proteins.

  • Danaher Corp. - The company offers GenePix Microarray Systems such as GenePix 4300A and GenePix 4400A Scanners that offer maximum imaging quality with the optimal resolution is highly configurable platforms

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Products and Services, the market is classified into consumables, instruments, and software and services

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Related Reports-
DNA Microarray Market -The DNA microarray market has the potential to grow by USD 543.81 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%. Download a free sample now!

Tissue Microarray Market -The tissue microarray market share is expected to increase by USD 3.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Download a free sample now!

Microarray Analysis Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Microarrays Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microarray-analysis-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-62-bn-at--5-94-cagr-from-2021-to-2026evolving-opportunities-with-agilent-technologies-inc-applied-microarrays-inc--arrayit-corp--17000-technavio-reports-301457214.html

SOURCE Technavio

