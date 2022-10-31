U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Microarray Biochips Market Size to Grow by USD 14.75 Bn, Agilent Technologies Inc. and BioChain Institute Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microarray biochips market size is expected to grow by USD 14.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in market presence with a collaboration strategy is driving the microarray biochips market growth. However, factors such as capital-intensive markets may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026
View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Scope

The microarray biochips market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Microarray Biochips Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., BioIVT LLC, Biometrix Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., Fluidigm Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc., Pantomics Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Protein Biotechnologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and bioMerieux SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers microarray biochips products such as Mouse Exon Microarrays.

  • BioChain Institute Inc. - The company offers microarray biochips products such as BioChain human cDNA and BioChain genomic DNA.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers microarray biochips such as Cepheid Xpert MTB and Xpert EV.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers microarray biochips such as C1 Single-Cell Reagent Kit for Preamp, C1 Single-Cell Reagent Kit for mRNA Seq, and C1 Single-Cell mRNA Seq HT Reagent Kit v2 - 5 IFC.

  • HORIBA Ltd. - The company offers microarray biochips such as DNAscan Rapid DNA Analysis System.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist microarray biochips market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the microarray biochips market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the microarray biochips market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of microarray biochips market vendors

Related Reports

Protein Microarray Market by Class Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by class type (analytical protein microarrays and functional protein microarrays) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The protein microarray market share growth by the analytical protein microarray segment will be significant.

Tissue Microarray Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The tissue microarray market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant.

Microarray Biochips Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., BioIVT LLC, Biometrix Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corp., General Electric Co., HORIBA Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Pantomics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Protein Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Randox Laboratories Ltd., RayBiotech Life Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and bioMerieux SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostics and treatments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Research and consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Forensic medicines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.5 BioChain Institute Inc.

  • 10.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.7 Fluidigm Corp.

  • 10.8 General Electric Co.

  • 10.9 Illumina Inc.

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microarray-biochips-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-75-bn-agilent-technologies-inc-and-biochain-institute-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301662025.html

SOURCE Technavio

