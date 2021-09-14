U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.00
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,925.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.25
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    -1.60 (-7.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0380
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,064.08
    +1,566.15 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.07
    +33.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.51
    -16.92 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Microarray Scanners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Microarray Scanners Market – Scope of Report This report on the microarray scanners market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microarray Scanners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150412/?utm_source=GNW
The report provides the overall revenue of the global microarray scanners market for the period of 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global microarray scanners market for the forecast period of 2020–2030.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research.Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers.

Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the microarray scanners market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global microarray scanners market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study.Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the microarray scanners market.

These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the microarray scanners market.

The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the global microarray scanners market.Key players operating in the global microarray scanners market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes.

Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the microarray scanners market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Microarray Scanners Market Report

How does the development of microarray scanners provide scope of growth in the global microarray scanners market?
How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new line of technologies for microarray scanners?
What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the microarray scanners market during the forecast period?
Which segment is likely to register highest revenue until the end of the forecast period in 2030?
How is the evolving health care system in developing countries in Asia Pacific making an impact on the overall microarray scanners market?

Microarray Scanners Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach
The comprehensive report on the global microarray scanners market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of line of procedure for microarray scanners.

For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into smaller ones.The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation.

Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.

The report analyzes the global microarray scanners market in terms of product type, application, end user, and region.Key segments under each criteria are studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has been provided.

Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global microarray scanners market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150412/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Again as Delta-Driven Infections Spread

    Restaurants are losing customers, dealing with staffing struggles and facing uncertain demand again as the Delta variant drives rebounds in Covid-19 infections.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • FDA To Discuss Possible COVID Booster Shots For General Public

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is among leaders in our area preparing ahead of federal guidance.