Microba Life Sciences' Alexander Waislitz Acquires 65% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Alexander Waislitz, a Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) insider, recently shelled out AU$126k to buy stock, at AU$0.32 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 65%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microba Life Sciences

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Waislitz is the biggest insider purchase of Microba Life Sciences shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Microba Life Sciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.27. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Microba Life Sciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Microba Life Sciences insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microba Life Sciences Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Microba Life Sciences shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microba Life Sciences. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Microba Life Sciences (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

