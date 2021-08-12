U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Microbial Air Sampler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Collection Technique, Connectivity, End Users, and Distribution Channel

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The microbial air sampler market is expected to grow from US$ 227. 69 million in 2021 to US$ 402. 17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8. 5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the microbial air sampler market is mainly attributed to factors such as growing usage of microbial air samplers in combating COVID-19 and increasing cases of food contamination by microbes.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbial Air Sampler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Collection Technique, Connectivity, End Users, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128422/?utm_source=GNW
However, the concerns of high capital investment for setting up advanced labs hinders the market growth.
Food safety, nutrition, and food security are interlinked.Unsafe food fuels a vicious cycle of sickness and malnutrition that adversely affects newborns, children, the elderly, and the sick.

An estimated 600 million (almost 1 out of every 10) individuals across the globe fall ill after eating contaminated food.Due to the consumption of contaminated food in low- and middle-income countries, US$ 110 billion is lost in every year in hospital expenses.

Over the past few years, the average production of fresh vegetables and fruits has risen by 30%.Its production was increased from 30 to 60 million metric tons.

The global consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables is increasing; however, this is being threatened by a rise in microbial contamination. There is a lack of updated knowledge on the epidemiology of microbial contamination, as well as the routes and sources of contamination in fruits and vegetables. Pathogenic microbes can enter the food chain at any step, from livestock feed to on-farm production, slaughterhouses and packing plants, food manufacture, processing, and retailing, as well as catering and home cooking. As infections can be transmitted in a variety of ways throughout the manufacturing process, isolated actions (such as decontamination of animal feed) are unlikely to provide long-term consumer protection. To effectively manage the problem of food-borne disease, measures should be considered at all levels of production. The food sector is responsible for the quality and safety of its goods. Certification programs, process control schemes, and hazard analysis critical control points (HACCP)-based control programs are all examples of ways to monitor production. All these factors are driving the microbial air samplers market.
The global microbial air samplers market is segmented into product, collection technique, end user, and distribution channel.Based on product, microbial air sampler market is subsegmented into portable microbial air sampler, desktop microbial air sampler, and accessories.

The portable microbial air sampler segment was the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on collection technique, the microbial air sampler market is segmented into impact air sampler, impinge air sampler, surface air sampler, compressed air sampler, real-time samplers, and others.

In 2021, the impact air sampler segment was valued at the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.The microbial air sampler market, by end user, is further segmented into research and academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverage, personal care industries, and others.

The research and academic institutes segment was valued at the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The microbial air sampler market, by distribution channel, is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third-party distributor, and others. The direct tender segment was valued at the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the microbial air sampler market are World Health Organization (WHO), and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128422/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


