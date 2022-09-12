Microbial Based Biological Seed Treatment Market is expected to Rise at a Highest CAGR of 10.6% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Challenges and Leading Players

Data Bridge Market Research

The government's increased approvals for biopesticide products are one of the market's main driving factors. The government's approval of biopesticides products such as biofungicide, bioinsecticide, bioherbicides, and others fosters the manufacturers to launch more natural and biological products to support sustainable agriculture

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global microbial-based biological seed treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Market Insights:-

Biological seed treatment is the application of biological organisms to seeds before sowing to suppress, control, or repel diseases, insects, and other pests that attack seeds, seedlings, or plants. Seed treatment is a highly precise method of applying products in the field, providing a high level of protection against insects and disease while decreasing potential exposure to crop protection products in humans and the environment. The presence of microbes establishes early relationships with plants, leading to biostimulant effects such as plant-growth enhancement, increased nutrient uptake, and improved plant resilience to abiotic stress.

For seed coating, various methods are used, such as seed coating, seed pelleted, suspension, seed dressing, and others. The use of microbials-based biological seed treatment is expected to rise due to the agriculture industry's demand for the preparation of various products. However, the limited shelf life of microbes may hamper the market growth.

The increase in the technological advancement of biological seed treatment and rising awareness related to the harmful effect of chemical pesticides environment and humans are expected to create immense opportunities for the manufacturers of microbial-based biological seed treatment. On the other hand, high prices of biopesticides due to high R&D costs, production, and manufacturing costs to their liquid nature may challenge the market's growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Microbials Based Biological Seed Treatment Market Includes:

The competitive microbial based biological seed treatment market provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies' focus on the global microbial based biological seed treatment market .

Some of the major players operating in the global microbial based biological seed treatment market are

Syngenta Crop Protection AG,

Bayer AG,

BASF SE,

UPL,

FMC Corporation,

ADAMA,

Albaugh, LLC.,

Arysta LifeScience Corporation,

BioWorks Inc.,

Croda International Plc,

Germains Seed Technology,

Hello Nature International,

Koppert,

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.,

Novozymes,

Plant Health Care plc

T.Stanes and Company Limited,

Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.,

Valent BioSciences LLC, and

Verdesian Life Sciences

Key Market Segments:

The global microbial based biological seed treatment market is segmented based on product, form, method, treatment machine, function, distribution channel, and crop type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Bayer Crop Science introduced Ambition, a formulation of a crop supplement containing amino acids and fulvic acids. Ambition is the first amino acid biostimulant that Bayer has introduced in China. It is a crop supplement developed by Bayer to improve crop efficiency. It helps crops reach their full potential by optimizing nutrient efficiency, strengthening plant defense mechanisms, and improving crop performance

In February 2021, Novozymes entered the biocontrol segment of agriculture with promising enzyme-based technology and expanded beyond its current microbial products and innovation base. The new technology has broad potential to control major pests that impact the agricultural industry and are responsible for billions of dollars of damages each year

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Microbial Based Biological Seed Treatment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

Bioencapsulation technology for biological seed treatment

The millennials' changing eating habits are more inclined towards conscious indulgence, which means that while they want to indulge in eating out and eating right, they want to be mindful of what they eat and select their places after thorough consideration. Millennials are willing to pay for fresh, healthy food. They love food and flavors from multiple cultures and engage in distribution channels like meal services and smoothie deliveries.

Key Drivers

Increase in the number of approvals for biopesticides by governmental bodies

The government's increased approvals for biopesticide products are one of the market's main driving factors. The government's approval of biopesticides products such as biofungicide, bioinsecticide, bioherbicides, and others fosters the manufacturers to launch more natural and biological products to support sustainable agriculture. Also, the rise in approvals is spreading awareness among the consumers to opt for more natural, clean, and organic products, leading to the farmers adopting biopesticides rather than chemical pesticides to fulfill consumers' growing demand. Thus, increasing the demand for biopesticides among farmers and growth in the number of biopesticide product approval will drive market growth.

In addition, consumers are more aware and concerned about their food and demand more natural and organic ingredients without any chemicals used to avoid medical conditions. Furthermore, after COVID-19, the government has also increased the approvals for bio-based pesticides to fulfill consumer demands, which adds to the market's growth.

Increase in launches of biological plant growth products for agriculture

An increase in the number of launches by the manufacturers of biopesticides such as bioinsecticides, bionematicides, biofungicides, bioherbicides, and others is one of the major driving factors for the market growth. The demand for organic or natural and biological products for agriculture practices is increasing among the farmers with the growing awareness regarding the harmful effect of chemical pesticides on crops and the environment. This factor will propel the growth of the market. The farmers are adopting pesticides extracted from natural sources and decomposing easily to increase productivity and support the environment by reducing pollution.

Key Segmentation:-

Product

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Biopesticides

Plant growth regulators (PGRs)

Others

Form

Dry

Liquid

Method

Seed Coating

Seed Pelleted

Suspensions

Seed Dressing

Others

Treatment Machines

Coating Machine

Dressing Machine

Pelleting Machine

Function

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancements

Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retailing

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed & Pulses

Fruits

Vegetables

Herbs

Turf & Ornamental

Floral

Others

