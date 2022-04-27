Microbial identification market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbial identification market potential growth difference will reach USD 991.90 million from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report also provides a classification of the industry-focused market players into dominant and strong players. Technavio categorizes the global microbial identification market as a part of the global life sciences tools and services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the microbial identification market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microbial Identification Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbial Identification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 991.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The increasing applications of microorganisms is notably driving the microbial identification market growth, although factors such as limited shelf life of microbiology reagents may impede the market growth. Microbial identification methods utilize microorganisms to produce food items and beverages, food additives and supplements, microbial enzymes, industrial chemicals, and biofuels, among others, which are of economic importance. The increased use of microorganisms in the production of food and beverage products, pharmaceutical products, and biofuels is expected to drive the global microbial identification market growth during the forecast period.

However, the limited shelf life of microbiology reagents will be a major challenge for the microbial identification market during the forecast period. The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends on their chemical and physical characteristics, which plays a crucial role in their ability to assess microbial growth and analyze it accurately. The short shelf life of microbiology reagents has a negative impact on the global microbial identification market.

Major Five Microbial Identification Companies:

The microbial identification market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, M&A, and collaborations to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers microbiology solution which is designed to make laboratory run more efficiently and effectively

bioMérieux SA: The company offers microbial identification products under the brand name of Vitek.

Bruker Corp.: The company offers microbial identification products under the brand name of Maldi Biotyper.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers microbial identification products under the brand name of Hach.

Some of the other players covered in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN NV

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Microbial Identification Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Healthcare industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The healthcare industry held the largest microbial identification market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The global healthcare industry is growing with the rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies to meet the increased demand for novel drugs. This is due to the rising prevalence of rare diseases such as neonatal herpes and diphtheria.

Microbial Identification Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for microbial identification in Europe. The extensive focus on research activities by pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs and vaccines will facilitate the microbial identification market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

