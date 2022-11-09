U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Microbiome Clinical Trial Pipeline Space Brims with Novel Emerging Therapies with 130+ Key Players Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

·10 min read

Microbiome clinical trial pipeline constitutes 130+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ microbiome drugs, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Microbiome Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline microbiome drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the microbiome competitive domain.

DelveInsight_Logo
DelveInsight_Logo

Key Takeaways from the Microbiome Pipeline Report

  • Over 130+ microbiome companies are evaluating 200+ microbiome pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the microbiome market would significantly increase market revenue.

  • Leading microbiome companies such as Evelo Biosciences, Vedanta Biosciences, MatriSys Biosystem, 4D Pharma, AOBiome, Caelus Health, DA Volterra, Debiopharm, Enterome Bioscience, Rebiotix, Finch Therapeutics Group, Igen Biotech Group, ImmuneBiotech, Precigen Inc, Immuron, Kaleido Biosciences, YSOPIA Bioscience, MaaT Pharma, Microbiome Therapeutics, MyBiotics, Naked Biome, Nubiyota, OxThera, Pylum Biosciences, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Xycrobe Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, BSN Medical GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Summit Therapeutics, Institut Pasteur, MetaboGen AB, Johnson & Johnson, Access Business Group, Integrative Skin Science and Research, Verdure Sciences, Seraphic Group Inc, Viome, Sytheon Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition, VastBiome, Lei Li, FemTec Health Inc., General Mills, Biotax Labs LTD, HyGIeaCare, Inc., AceTech, Eisai Inc., RenovoDerm, Northwell Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Origimm Biotechnology GmbH, Freya Biosciences ApS, Igenomix, Ganeden Biotech, Inc., BioGaia AB, Ardigen, YUN NV, Persephone Biosciences, Biofortis, Merieux NutriSciences, Lonza Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Evolve BioSystems, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Winclove Bio Industries BV, Mundipharma Manufacturing Pte Ltd., Bio-Strath AG, Clinical Nutrition Research Center, Illinois Institute of Technology, Igy Nutrition, Pathnostics, Thorne Research Inc., Danone Asia Pacific Holdings Pte, Ltd., NHS Tayside, Varian Medical Systems, Senda Biosciences, Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Nutricia, Inc., Ortho Dermatologics, Nestlé, and others are evaluating novel microbiome drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Key Microbiome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include VE-202, MSB-01, Blautix, B244, MRx 518, Thetanix, ABI-M201, ABI-M301, AZT-04, CP 001, DAV 132, Debio 1453, Debio 1454, Debio 1454M, EB-8018, EDP 1503, RBX 2660, MaaT 013, MaaT 033, RBX 7455, FIN-525, FIN-524, Antibody-toxin conjugates, CP101, FIN-211, IMM-529 , IMM-124E, AG 019, AG017, KB 195, KB174, KB 109, Yso1, Yso 2, Yso3, Yso4, Yso5, MaaT 03X, MSB 3163, MSB 5710, MSB 2040, MSB 2179, MSB 6005, MSB 4249, SER-109, SER-155, SER 287, SER 301, and others.

  • In October 2022, Seres Therapeutics' Biologics License Application (BLA) for SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (rCDI), was accepted for review by the FDA.

  • On 20 October 2022, Summit Therapeutics Inc. and its product candidate, ridinilazole, had an oral podium presentation at IDWeek 2022.

  • In July 2022, Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, is delighted to announce that it is extending its partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland, a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, through a new two-year research project to increase understanding of how dietary fibers can impact the functioning of the gut microbiome.

  • In June 2022, Microbiome DX company Genetic Analysis AS ("GA") and Servatus Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ("Servatus"), have entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to combine their respective expertise to advance the microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics markets further. The collaboration will bring together Servatus' world-class knowledge of biotherapeutics and GA's microbiome diagnostic signature analysis to ultimately develop new diagnostic markers and treatment options to improve patients' lives worldwide.

  • In May 2022, Gnubiotics Sciences SA (Gnubiotics) announced a strategic partnership agreement with ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition. The strategic partnership is centered on the commercialization of innovative microbiome solutions for companion animal health and wellbeing. This strategic partnership provides ADM with unique access to cutting-edge technologies and a pipeline of microbiome-focused innovation from Gnubiotics.

  • In January 2022, BiomeBank, which has recently launched its Series-A funding round, has signed a four-year collaborative agreement with Hudson Institute to translate current and future microbiome research into microbial therapies. This includes a recent deal granting BiomeBank access to important research on how the microbiota could treat pediatric IBD, which is unique because the research used culturing and high-resolution microbial analysis of the colon rather than stool samples. The partnership strengthens Hudson Institute's business case for an Australian-first National Centre for Inflammation Research ("NCIR") and will initially focus on the development of defined and targeted microbial therapies to treat the unmet medical needs of patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD").

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the microbiome therapeutics landscape @Microbiome Competitive Landscape Report

Microbiome Overview

The term "microbiome" refers to a grouping of microbes and their interactions with the human body. The microbiome is important in human physiology and disease. The interaction of microbes with the human body demonstrates various aspects of human biology. If the microbiome is well understood, it can be used to create personalized medicine tailored to the patient's needs.

As there are currently no approved microbiome drugs on the market, many companies are racing to develop new drugs or aiming to develop therapies that can alter the microbiome for the benefit of human health. Proper microbial flora monitoring has the potential for early disease diagnosis and can thus be used as a treatment strategy for conditions that have proven untreatable with conventional methods.

Find out more about bacteria in human microbiome @Human Microbiomes

Microbiome Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

B244: AOBiome

AOBiome's B244 is a patented, proprietary topical formulation containing a single live strain of Nitrosomonas eutropha D23, an ammonia-oxidizing bacteria (AOB). It metabolizes sweat ammonia to produce nitrite and nitric oxide, both of which have anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties. The therapeutic drug was created to repopulate the skin microbiome with AOBs, which are naturally present in the body but are removed by most soaps.

Blautix: 4D Pharma

4D Pharma is developing Blautix, an orally administered drug. The drug is in Phase II development for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBD). Blautix is a single-strain human gut commensal bacterium with a unique metabolism that may be used to treat IBS. Blautix consumes gases in the gut that are known to cause bloating, abdominal pain, and changes in bowel frequency. The company completed a successful Phase Ib clinical study of Blautix in IBS patients, and the results were encouraging, according to the company, and provided a solid foundation for moving Blautix into larger clinical studies and further evaluation as a potential treatment for IBS.

A snapshot of the Microbiome Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Microbiome Drugs

Company

Phase 

Indication

RBX 2660

Rebiotix

Pre-registration

Clostridium difficile infections

DAV 132

Da Volterra

Phase III

Haematological malignancies

B244

AOBiome

Phase II/III

Acne vulgaris

EDP1815

Evelo Biosciences

Phase II/III

COVID 2019 infections

Blautix

4D Pharma

Phase II

Irritable bowel syndrome

MRx 518

4D Pharma

Phase II

Urogenital cancer

MSB-01

MatriSys Biosystem

Phase I/II

Atopic dermatitis

VE-202

Vedanta Biosciences

Phase I

Inflammatory bowel diseases

Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron 

4D Pharma

Phase I

Crohn's disease

ABI M201

AbbVie

Phase I

Ulcerative colitis

AZT-04

Azitra

Phase I

Exanthema

MaaT 033

MaaT Pharma

Phase I

Chemotherapy-induced damage

MSB 3163

MatriSys Bio

Preclinical

Acne

 

Learn more about the microbiome drug development @Microbiome Clinical Trials

Scope of the Microbiome Competitive Landscape Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Key Microbiome Companies: Evelo Biosciences, Vedanta Biosciences, MatriSys Biosystem, 4D Pharma, AOBiome, Caelus Health, DA Volterra, Debiopharm, Enterome Bioscience, Rebiotix, Finch Therapeutics Group, Igen Biotech Group, ImmuneBiotech, Precigen Inc, Immuron, Kaleido Biosciences, YSOPIA Bioscience, MaaT Pharma, Microbiome Therapeutics, MyBiotics, Naked Biome, Nubiyota, OxThera, Pylum Biosciences, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Xycrobe Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, BSN Medical GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Summit Therapeutics, Institut Pasteur, MetaboGen AB, Johnson & Johnson, Access Business Group, Integrative Skin Science and Research, Verdure Sciences, Seraphic Group Inc, Viome, Sytheon Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition, VastBiome, Lei Li, FemTec Health Inc., General Mills, Biotax Labs LTD, HyGIeaCare, Inc., AceTech, Eisai Inc., RenovoDerm, Northwell Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Origimm Biotechnology GmbH, Freya Biosciences ApS, Igenomix, Ganeden Biotech, Inc., BioGaia AB, Ardigen, YUN NV, Persephone Biosciences, Biofortis, Merieux NutriSciences, Lonza Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Evolve BioSystems, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Winclove Bio Industries BV, Mundipharma Manufacturing Pte Ltd., Bio-Strath AG, Clinical Nutrition Research Center, Illinois Institute of Technology, Igy Nutrition, Pathnostics, Thorne Research Inc., Danone Asia Pacific Holdings Pte, Ltd., NHS Tayside, Varian Medical Systems, Senda Biosciences, Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc., Nutricia, Inc., Ortho Dermatologics, Nestlé, and others

  • Key Microbiome Pipeline Therapies: VE-202, MSB-01, Blautix, B244, MRx 518, Thetanix, ABI-M201, ABI-M301, AZT-04, CP 001, DAV 132, Debio 1453, Debio 1454, Debio 1454M, EB-8018, EDP 1503, RBX 2660, MaaT 013, MaaT 033, RBX 7455, FIN-525, FIN-524, Antibody-toxin conjugates, CP101, FIN-211, IMM-529 , IMM-124E, AG 019, AG017, KB 195, KB174, KB 109, Yso1, Yso 2, Yso3, Yso4, Yso5, MaaT 03X, MSB 3163, MSB 5710, MSB 2040, MSB 2179, MSB 6005, MSB 4249, SER-109, SER-155, SER 287, SER 301, and others.

Dive deep for rich insights into microbiome therapeutics; visit @Best Microbiome Supplements

Table of Contents

1.

Microbiome Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Microbiome Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Microbiome Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Microbiome Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Microbiome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Microbiome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8.

Microbiome Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9.

Microbiome Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10.

Microbiome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Microbiome Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Microbiome Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

 

For further information on the microbiome analysis, reach out @Microbiome Research

Related Reports

Bacteremia Market

Bacteremia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bacteremia companies, including Armata Pharmaceuticals, Contrafect, Basilea Pharmaceutical, among others.

Bacteremia Pipeline

Bacteremia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bacteremia companies such as Armata Pharmaceuticals, Contrafect, Basilea Pharmaceutical, among others.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market

Staphylococcus aureus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Staphylococcus aureus companies, including ContraFect, XBiotech, Genentech, Durata Therapeutics, among others.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Pipeline

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Staphylococcus aureus companies such as ContraFect, XBiotech, Genentech, Durata Therapeutics, among others.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Helicobacter pylori infection companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market |  Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Report | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com  
+1(919)321-6187 
www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbiome-clinical-trial-pipeline-space-brims-with-novel-emerging-therapies-with-130-key-players-working-in-the-domain--delveinsight-301672552.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

