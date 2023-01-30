U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,052.25
    -32.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    -152.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,085.00
    -137.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    -17.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    -1.66 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    +0.0320 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1590
    +0.3550 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,090.32
    -463.46 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.49
    +5.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.71
    -0.44 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market To Be Worth USD 64.7 million By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Size and Trends Research Report: By Microbial component (Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, Streptococcus, Acetobacter, Leuconostoc, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces, Bacillus, Pediococcus, Zygosaccharomyces, Aspergillus, Micrococcus, and Others), Ingredient (Probiotic, Prebiotic, and Postbiotic), Format (Cream/Lotion, Serum, Cleanser/Face Wash, Spot Treatment, Masks, Skin Tonic/Toner, Face Oil, Scrubs, Sunscreen, Supplements, Mist/Spray, Pads/Wipes, Gels, and Others) -Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York ,US, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Information Microbial component, Ingredient, Format, Consumer Group, Age, Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2028", the market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.20% and reach a value of USD 64.7 million by 2030.

Market Scope:

The microbiome is the collection of microorganisms that inhabit a specific location. Microbiome cosmetics are cosmetics that promote a healthy microbiome on the skin. The term "skin microbiome" refers to the trillions of minute organisms, primarily bacteria, that inhabit the various layers of human skin. These microorganisms defend the skin against pathogens, regulate skin immunity and nutrient absorption, and support the skin barrier.

Competitive Dynamics:

The players prioritize research and development expenditures. In addition, companies implement strategic growth efforts, such as expansion, product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships, in order to bolster their market position and attract a wide consumer base.

The major market players are

  • DSM (Netherland)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Symrise (Germany)

  • Clariant (Switzerland)

  • Lallemand Inc.(Canada)

  • HeIQ (Switzerland)

  • Silab (France)

  • Sabsinsa Corporation (US)

  • Rolemi HPC (Italy)

  • Puripharm. (China)

  • L'oreal S.A.(France)

  • Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

  • Amorepacific Group (South Korea)

  • TULA Life Inc. (US)

  • Gallinée Microbiome Skincare (UK)

  • ESSE SKINCARE (South Africa)

  • Yun Perobiotherapy (Belgium)

  • Aurelia Skincare Ltd (UK)

  • LaFlore Probiotic Skincare (US), Neogenlab (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10820

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 64.7 million

CAGR

8.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Microbial component, Ingredient, Claim 

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

rising demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

In the cosmetic sector, the primary growth drivers are the emphasis on healthy aging, the demand for certified goods, and the increased demand for natural components. During the forecast period, the rise of the organized retail sector in emerging nations is anticipated to generate lucrative potential possibilities for participants in the microbiome cosmetic products market. Rapid economic growth, a growing middle-income population, and high rural-to-urban migration rates have resulted in a global inflow of international retailers.

Globally, cosmetic products are increasingly sold on the Internet. With fast access to catalogs and price lists, clients have a comprehensive understanding of the available products, which simplifies their purchasing selections. Online retailers are gaining a significant chunk of brick-and-mortar businesses' microbiome cosmetic products market share as consumers increasingly favor online purchasing to save time.

Market Limitations:

The expansion of the microbiome cosmetics market is likely to be hampered, however, by the premium pricing of products and concerns surrounding their efficacy. Microbiome cosmetic products are more expensive than conventional products due to the limited availability of raw materials and the experimental nature of their development. In addition, the industry is dominated by a large number of small and medium-sized businesses due to the sector's strong competitiveness and lack of products from larger cosmetic corporations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Microbiome Cosmetic Products:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microbiome-cosmetic-products-market-10820

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the urgent steps taken around the world during the COVID-19 epidemic, it was rather difficult to obtain raw materials. As a result of COVID-19's impact on logistics, the acquisition of raw materials has become a worry for producers. The entire planet was under lockdown; the governments of various countries had taken urgent steps, such as physical separation and transportation restrictions, to combat surge capacity. The global lockdown has undoubtedly hampered the development of microbiome-based cosmetics. In accordance with state and regional regulations, firms have taken great steps to ensure the health and safety of their personnel. Many multinational manufacturers have temporarily ceased operations or reduced their manufacturing capacities. Also, during the early stages of the economic downturn, manufacturers relied heavily on inventory. This scenario has also had a financial impact on the manufacturers, who are preparing to survive the epidemic with minimal damages.

Market Segmentation:

By Microbial Component

The lactobacillus segment held the biggest market share in 2020, accounting for 41.69 percent, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the pediococcus category is anticipated to record the greatest CAGR of 6.99% over the projection period.

By Ingredient

In 2020, the probiotic segment held the biggest market share, at 45.44 percent, and is anticipated to have the highest CAGR, at 6.75 percent, over the forecast period.

By Format

In 2020, the cream/lotion segment held a market share of 25.84 percent and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.44 percent over the forecast period. However, the cleanser/face wash segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the projection period, at 7.30 percent.

By claim

In 2020, the acne segment held the biggest market share at 25.43 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the forecast period. Nonetheless, the cellular aging segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the projected period, at 7.19 percent.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10820

According to Consumer Group

In 2020, the women's segment held a greater market share of 76.43 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men's segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate of 6.83 percent throughout the projection period.

By Age

The gen x segment held the biggest market share in 2020, at 34.60 percent, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.68 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the gen z segment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR of 7.16 percent throughout the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

In 2020, the online channels segment held the greatest market share at 37.10%, and it is expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

Regional Evaluation:

The global market for microbiome-based cosmetic products has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America was the second-largest market in 2020, with a predicted CAGR of 6.69 percent during the research period. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.01 percent.

In 2020, Europe held a substantial market share of 38.51 percent of the global microbiome cosmetic products market, and this trend is anticipated to persist during the forecast period.

The expanding cosmetics and personal care business in Asia-Pacific, characterized by a spike in demand for skincare and healthcare goods, increased disposable income per capita, and shifting lifestyles, presents more prospects for market expansion.

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10820

Discover More Research Reports by Market Research Future:

Halal Cosmetics Market Research Report by Product Type (Hair care, skin care, color cosmetics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based and non-store-based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)–Global Forecast to 2030

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Research Report by Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics and Others), By Consumer Group (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) - Global Forecast till 2027

Anti-Aging Cosmetics Products Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Skincare [Anti-Wrinkles, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Skin Sagging and other Skincare Products], Haircare [Anti-Thinning, Anti-Damage and other Haircare Products] and others),  Nature (Natural and Conventional), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)- Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited), 99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to report earnings amid wave of tech layoffs

    A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.

  • Tesla stock: JP Morgan note pours cold water on sizzling rally

    Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Long-term investors looking to overcome the effects of inflation can find some satisfaction from quality growth stocks, especially from companies generating triple-digit growth in revenue and share-price appreciation. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Abermarle (NYSE: ALB) can all be purchased for under $300. All three companies have had triple-digit percentage revenue and share-price growth over the past five years.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsShares of most Adani firms slum

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Lucid, Alibaba, SoFi, and More

    Tesla trades lower after rising about 33% last week. Alibaba shares slump after a report says the company was moving its headquarters to Singapore; Alibaba denies the speculation.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023

    Overall, the value of my investment accounts declined by about 22% last year. Most of my stocks are held in retirement accounts, and I just turned 40 years old last year. Plus, there are some excellent bargains in the stock market for patient long-term investors.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks You Never Knew Warren Buffett Owns

    Since the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has shown Wall Street that he knows a thing or two about investing. In the roughly 57 years he's spent as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $685 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 3,800,000%, through Jan. 25, 2023. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity is relatively easy.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Don’t Buy the Rally as Fed Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocking to the equity rally will be disappointed as they’re in direct defiance of the Federal Reserve, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings“Better price action in stocks has started to convince many investor

  • 3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Blackstone...

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more disciplined management and new markets for its products — including 5G technol

  • Altria Group Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    While stocks have generally been under pressure lately, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has held up better than most. Despite long-term challenges facing the company as more people give up smoking, the tobacco giant's solid near-term outlook and generous dividend suggest that shares could continue to hold up well in the face of volatility for the broader market. Or are there too many risks to the company's business to make it a suitable long-term investment candidate?

  • Why Were Investors So Disappointed With Intel's Q4 Results?

    Sales were crashing, earnings turned to losses, and the pain is likely to persist. You can understand why investors were not happy with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) fourth-quarter results. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.