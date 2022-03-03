U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Microbiome Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the microbiome market are MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc. , AbbVie Inc. , Rebiotix, Inc. , Ritter Pharmaceuticals, LNC Therapeutics Inc.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241894/?utm_source=GNW
and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The global microbiome market is expected to grow from $5.54 billion in 2021 to $6.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiomes drugs and related services. Microbiome therapy aims at restoring balanced gut microbiota and is expected to decrease the risk of infection recurrence and greatly increase the quality of life of patients.

The main types of microbiomes are fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and microbiome drugs.The technique of transferring faecal bacteria and other germs from one healthy person to another is known as faecal microbiota transplantation, or stool transplantation.

The different technologies include genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and is used in inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market.Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance.These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC.

In 2019, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States suffered from untreatable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.

The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market.The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it.

Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.

The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market.Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes.

For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.

In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark based biotechnology company acquired Microbiome Labs for an undisclosed amount.Microbiome Labs’ acquisition is a crucial step in expanding Novozymes’ Human Health platform, giving it exposure to a wide range of patented solutions as well as access to the firm’s network of health professionals.

Microbiome Labs is a US-based probiotics company.

The countries covered in the microbiome market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241894/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


