Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group Announces New Chairman

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG), an independent 501(c)(6) coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs, today announced the appointment of a new Chairman, Nikole Kimes, Ph.D, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Siolta Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Kimes replaces Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix, Inc. and Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, who has served as MTIG Chair since 2019. Dr. Blount will continue to serve on the MTIG Board of Directors.

"It is an honor to be trusted to lead this growing coalition," said Dr. Kimes. "I thank Ken for his leadership and look forward to continue advocating for the advancement of microbiome-based therapeutics during this exciting time in the industry."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of MTIG, please contact us here.

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of eleven microbiome therapeutics companies: Alveolus Bio, Arc Bio, Bio-Me, Genetic Analysis, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Takeda, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org.

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbiome-therapeutics-innovation-group-announces-new-chairman-301579760.html

SOURCE Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG)

