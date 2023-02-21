Microbiomes market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 891.94 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the microbiomes market was valued at USD 211.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The microbiomes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
4D pharma Plc: The company offers microbiomes, namely MicroDx.
AOBiome LLC: The company offers microbiome-targeted therapy for intranasal delivery.
DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company offers microbiomes through its subsidiary DuPont Nutrition and Health.
Eligo Bioscience: The company offers microbiomes for gene therapy.
ENTEROME SA: The company offers microbiomes, namely OncoMimics.
Evelo Biosciences Inc.
ExeGi Pharma
Ferring BV
MaaT Pharma
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing initiatives and investments in microbiome research, and advances in microbiome discovery, therapeutics, and diagnostics. However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
Based on application, the microbiomes market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.
Based on product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others
Based on geography, the microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors
Microbiomes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
157
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 891.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
21.18
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 4D pharma Plc
12.4 AOBiome LLC
12.5 BiomX Inc.
12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.7 Eligo Bioscience
12.8 ENTEROME SA
12.9 Evelo Biosciences Inc.
12.10 ExeGi Pharma
12.11 Ferring BV
12.12 Osel Inc.
12.13 PureTech Health Plc
12.14 Second Genome Therapeutics
12.15 Seres Therapeutics Inc.
12.16 Synlogic Inc.
12.17 Synthetic Biologics Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
