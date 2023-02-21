Microbiomes market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 891.94 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the microbiomes market was valued at USD 211.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

The microbiomes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

4D pharma Plc: The company offers microbiomes, namely MicroDx.

AOBiome LLC: The company offers microbiome-targeted therapy for intranasal delivery.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company offers microbiomes through its subsidiary DuPont Nutrition and Health.

Eligo Bioscience: The company offers microbiomes for gene therapy.

ENTEROME SA: The company offers microbiomes, namely OncoMimics.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.

ExeGi Pharma

Ferring BV

MaaT Pharma

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing initiatives and investments in microbiome research, and advances in microbiome discovery, therapeutics, and diagnostics. However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on application, the microbiomes market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.

Based on product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others

Based on geography, the microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors

Microbiomes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 891.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

