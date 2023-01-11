U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Microbiomes market size to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing prevalence of diseases - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market is forecasted to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiomes Market 2023-2027

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Scope

The microbiomes market report also covers the following areas:

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The increasing prevalence of diseases is notably driving the market growth. Due to the rising occurrence of diseases, it is now more important to create a drug candidate that can effectively cure these illnesses while also lowering healthcare expenditures. Microbiome therapy can modulate the gut microbiome, which can significantly improve responses in many cancer treatments. In the treatment of diabetes and obesity, microbiome therapy can successfully control energy metabolism as well as glucose and lipid balance. Due to these advantages of microbiome therapeutics, their requirement for development and commercialization has increased, fueling the expansion of the worldwide microbiome market during the course of the forecast period.

However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation will hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the difficulties vendors confront during manufacturing and formulation processes are making stable grafts, locating acceptable biosensors, producing robust genomes while maintaining safety and bio content standards, and efficiently constructing microbial medicines. The process is further complicated by the fact that there is little research on how to handle the culture required to produce microbiome-based medicinal and diagnostic products.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

  • Application Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

  • Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

  • Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

  • The Microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant. Most therapeutic microbiome-based treatments under development aim to alter the gut microbiota using probiotics and prebiotics. The postbiotic approach, which concentrates on the creation of particular molecules and directly impacts the host, provides considerable potential and increased effectiveness in the treatment of a wide range of disorders. During the projection period, the development of such treatment strategies will result in the commercial availability of numerous microbiome-based medicinal products.

  • 44% of the market's growth will account from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiome market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report.

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microbiomes market between 2022 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the microbiomes market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the microbiomes market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Microbiomes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 891.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

21.18

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 4D pharma Plc

  • 12.4 AOBiome LLC

  • 12.5 BiomX Inc.

  • 12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.7 Eligo Bioscience

  • 12.8 ENTEROME SA

  • 12.9 Evelo Biosciences Inc.

  • 12.10 ExeGi Pharma

  • 12.11 Ferring BV

  • 12.12 Osel Inc.

  • 12.13 PureTech Health Plc

  • 12.14 Second Genome Therapeutics

  • 12.15 Seres Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.16 Synlogic Inc.

  • 12.17 Synthetic Biologics Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbiomes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-891-94-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-diseases---technavio-301716660.html

SOURCE Technavio

