Microbiomes market size to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing prevalence of diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market is forecasted to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiomes Market 2023-2027

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Scope

The microbiomes market report also covers the following areas:

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The increasing prevalence of diseases is notably driving the market growth. Due to the rising occurrence of diseases, it is now more important to create a drug candidate that can effectively cure these illnesses while also lowering healthcare expenditures. Microbiome therapy can modulate the gut microbiome, which can significantly improve responses in many cancer treatments. In the treatment of diabetes and obesity, microbiome therapy can successfully control energy metabolism as well as glucose and lipid balance. Due to these advantages of microbiome therapeutics, their requirement for development and commercialization has increased, fueling the expansion of the worldwide microbiome market during the course of the forecast period.

However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation will hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the difficulties vendors confront during manufacturing and formulation processes are making stable grafts, locating acceptable biosensors, producing robust genomes while maintaining safety and bio content standards, and efficiently constructing microbial medicines. The process is further complicated by the fact that there is little research on how to handle the culture required to produce microbiome-based medicinal and diagnostic products.

Story continues

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The Microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant. Most therapeutic microbiome-based treatments under development aim to alter the gut microbiota using probiotics and prebiotics. The postbiotic approach, which concentrates on the creation of particular molecules and directly impacts the host, provides considerable potential and increased effectiveness in the treatment of a wide range of disorders. During the projection period, the development of such treatment strategies will result in the commercial availability of numerous microbiome-based medicinal products.

44% of the market's growth will account from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiome market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microbiomes market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the microbiomes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the microbiomes market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors

Microbiomes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 891.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

