Microbiomes market size to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing prevalence of diseases - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market is forecasted to grow by USD 891.94 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Scope
The microbiomes market report also covers the following areas:
Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges
The increasing prevalence of diseases is notably driving the market growth. Due to the rising occurrence of diseases, it is now more important to create a drug candidate that can effectively cure these illnesses while also lowering healthcare expenditures. Microbiome therapy can modulate the gut microbiome, which can significantly improve responses in many cancer treatments. In the treatment of diabetes and obesity, microbiome therapy can successfully control energy metabolism as well as glucose and lipid balance. Due to these advantages of microbiome therapeutics, their requirement for development and commercialization has increased, fueling the expansion of the worldwide microbiome market during the course of the forecast period.
However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation will hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the difficulties vendors confront during manufacturing and formulation processes are making stable grafts, locating acceptable biosensors, producing robust genomes while maintaining safety and bio content standards, and efficiently constructing microbial medicines. The process is further complicated by the fact that there is little research on how to handle the culture required to produce microbiome-based medicinal and diagnostic products.
Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis
Application Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights
The Microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant. Most therapeutic microbiome-based treatments under development aim to alter the gut microbiota using probiotics and prebiotics. The postbiotic approach, which concentrates on the creation of particular molecules and directly impacts the host, provides considerable potential and increased effectiveness in the treatment of a wide range of disorders. During the projection period, the development of such treatment strategies will result in the commercial availability of numerous microbiome-based medicinal products.
44% of the market's growth will account from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiome market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Microbiomes market 2023-2027: Key highlights
What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microbiomes market between 2022 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the microbiomes market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the microbiomes market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors
Microbiomes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
157
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 891.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
21.18
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 4D pharma Plc
12.4 AOBiome LLC
12.5 BiomX Inc.
12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.7 Eligo Bioscience
12.8 ENTEROME SA
12.9 Evelo Biosciences Inc.
12.10 ExeGi Pharma
12.11 Ferring BV
12.12 Osel Inc.
12.13 PureTech Health Plc
12.14 Second Genome Therapeutics
12.15 Seres Therapeutics Inc.
12.16 Synlogic Inc.
12.17 Synthetic Biologics Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
