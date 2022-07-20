Microbiomes Market Witnessed 20.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth
NEW YORK , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiomes Market report offers information on several market vendors, including 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc. among others. This report also extensively covers market segmentation by Application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Moreover, the microbiomes market value is set to grow by USD 713.01 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Get Valuable Insights on the Post COVID-19 Impact on the Market to Evaluate your Business Approaches. Browse Summary of the Research Report to Learn More
Vendor Landscape & Product Offerings:
The microbiomes market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances and collaborations to compete in the market. Some key information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies –
4D pharma Plc - The company is using gut microbiomes to develop therapeutics for cancer, asthma, and other conditions of CNS.
ENTEROME SA - The company is developing an innovative, microbiome-based approach for the development of therapeutic cancer therapies using its OncoMimics platform. Moreover, Enterome's next-generation EndoMimics platform is being used to generate precision drugs by using this natural reservoir of thousands of safe and tolerized human-like effector proteins/ hormones that are produced by gut bacteria.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS - The company is working on human microbiomes whilst exploring the potential of rehabilitating the gut microbiome.
To Unlock Information of the Top Market Players and the COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on them. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report
Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application
The microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant during the forecast period
Geography
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing focus on microbiome-based clinical research and the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiomes market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Download Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority
Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbiomes market report covers the following areas:
Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist microbiomes market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the microbiomes market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors
Related Reports:
Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The human microbiome therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 516.08 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 47.79%. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth, although factors such as indiscriminate use of antibiotics may impede the market growth. Find More Research Insights Here
Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The microbiome sequencing services market size has the potential to grow by USD 914.65 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. The microbiome sequencing services market is fragmented. Market vendors are focusing on inorganic and organic growth strategies such as collaborations and geographical expansion to strengthen their position in the microbiome sequencing services market. Find More Research Insights Here
Microbiomes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 713.01 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
20.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
4D pharma Plc
ENTEROME SA
Evelo Biosciences Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
Osel Inc.
Second Genome Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Inc.
Synlogic Inc.
Synthetic Biologics Inc.
Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbiomes-market-witnessed-20-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--increasing-prevalence-of-diseases-to-boost-the-market-growth-301588329.html
SOURCE Technavio