Microbion Corporation CEO to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BOZEMAN, Mont., and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that Karim Lalji, CEO of Microbion Pharma Corp., will be presenting at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY. The conference will take place February 6th to 9th at the Marriot Marquis Times Square.

At the conference, Mr. Lalji will be providing an update on Microbion's clinical development programs for pravibismane, the company's lead drug candidate and the first of a new class of drugs designated by the World Health Organization (WHO). The presentation will highlight how pravibismane's multiple novel modes of activity may address the critical unmet needs of patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis lung infections, diabetic foot infections, orthopedic infections, and other diseases.

Presentation details:

Microbion's presentation will take place on February 6 at 3:45pm ET in the Winter Garden Room, 6th floor of the Marriot Marquis Times Square.

Private meetings with Microbion can be arranged through the BIO CEO & Investor Conference meeting platform or via the contact information below.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of activity offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

