Microbot Medical Secures Patent for LIBERTY® Robotic System in the United States

Microbot Medical
·3 min read
In this article:
HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), announced that the United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance covering the Company’s LIBERTY® Robotic System. Globally, the Company now has 45 patents issued/allowed and 24 pending patent applications.

“This achievement is yet another meaningful milestone that adds a secure foundation to build our sustainable competitive advantage. This IP allows us to protect our assets globally and advance towards commercialization,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. “We believe our novel technology is uniquely positioned to transform catheter-based procedures and benefit more patients globally while keeping physicians safe from radiation and reducing their physical strain.”

The allowed patent pertains to a device for automatically inserting and manipulating a medical tool into and within a bodily lumen. The allowed claims cover a compact robotic drive for driving and manipulating movement of at least one elongate surgical tool, the robotic drive includes a housing comprising motors and a first tool-moving element driven by the motors, positioned and configured to advance or retract the elongate surgical tool, and a second tool-moving element driven by the motors, configured to roll the elongate surgical tool about the long axis.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements pertaining to the registered direct offering, timing, the amount and anticipated use of proceeds and statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY and SCS, the outcome of its studies to evaluate LIBERTY, SCS and other existing and future technologies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Michael Polyviou
EVC Group
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
732-933-2754


