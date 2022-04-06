U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.03
    -4.93 (-4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7690
    +0.1790 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,870.12
    -2,063.73 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.66
    -36.70 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

MicroBT Released WhatsMiner M50 Series to Step Into 2XJ/T Era of Bitcoin Mining

MicroBT
·3 min read

MicroBT Released WhatsMiner M50 Series to Step into 2XJ/T Era of Bitcoin Mining

MicroBT Released WhatsMiner M50 Series to Step into 2XJ/T Era of Bitcoin Mining
MicroBT Released WhatsMiner M50 Series to Step into 2XJ/T Era of Bitcoin Mining

MIAMI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the top mining hardware manufacturers in the industry, MicroBT released its new generation WhatsMiner M50 series at the Bitcoin 2022 event, in Miami, USA on April 6.

Different from other mining hardware manufacturers in the industry, MicroBT focuses on full-custom chip design and provides Bitcoin mining hardware only. Mining experts see this as a wise decision to avoid misallocation of resources, and mining industry leaders view it as loyalty to Bitcoin.

This time, MicroBT released the deep-dive details of its fifth generation and highly efficient air cooling and hydro cooling mining hardware which are WhatsMiner M50S, M50 and M53. According to the company, WhatsMiner M50s is an ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient air-cooling Bitcoin mining hardware powered by 5nm processor from semiconductor manufacturing giant Samsung with up to 15% higher efficiency than its last generation:

  • The new WhatsMiner M50S boasts 126 terahash/second (TH/s) of computing power at 26 joules per terahash (J/TH) of power efficiency and runs on 3276 watts(W);

  • Its energy efficiency beats previous mining game-changer M30S++ by 15%;

Another power-efficient air-cooling mining hardware, called WhatsMiner M50 is also fabricated in a 5nm process and became the further improved version of M30S++:

  • The new WhatsMiner M50 boasts 114 TH/s of computing power at 29 J/TH of power efficiency and running on 3306W.

  • Its energy efficiency beats the previous M30S++ by 6% and light by 1 kg;

The company has introduced the next generation of hydro cooling mining hardware called WhatsMiner M53 that boasts 240 TH/s of computing power at 29 J/TH of power efficiency.

WhatsMiner brand is well known for its stable mining capability, the previously launched WhatsMiner M20 series, which was the best-selling mining hardware series in the world, had an accumulated repair rate of 2.59%, and WhatsMiner M30 series accumulated repair rate was only 1.66%. MicroBT is confident in its quality and stability and was the first manufacturer to announce the one-year warranty period in the industry.

To support more customers from North America and newly emerging areas, MicroBT is capable of producing and shipping over 30,000 pieces per month from its production site located in Southeast Asia this year. According to the statements of Jianbing Chen, the COO of MicroBT, M50 series will help customers to enter into the 2X J/T mining era, and stay in power that never ends for ESG-friendly mining. Like the subject of its M30S launch last time - "enter the 3X J/TH mining Era" in 2020, MicroBT believes M50 series will also be a crafted product and replace M30 series to become a new king of the mining hardware in the next 3 or more years.

WhatsMiner M50 series has the most advanced thermal architecture ever in the WhatsMiner series to enable the system to run at higher power for a sustained time, which means MicroBT found a way of staying power. MicroBT also announced that the M50 series will be available for shipping starting from Q3 of 2022 and orders can be shipped through the newly designed website www.whatsminer.com.

For more information, kindly visit

WhatsMiner Website: www.whatsminer.com

MicroBT Website: www.microbt.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Whatsminer_MBT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEQ566Mxh1Kq7AXwUIlReHA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsMiner

Media Contact:

Marketing@microbt.com

Related Images






Image 1: MicroBT Released WhatsMiner M50 Series to Step into 2XJ/T Era of Bitcoin Mining



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they say they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Here is a red-hot tip on how to save big money on airfare

    Use this airfare saving tip, says one Wall Street analyst who covers the industry.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • U.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Oil executives defended themselves in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday from charges by lawmakers that they are gouging Americans with high fuel prices, saying that they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations grilled companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices have dropped for crude oil. U.S. gasoline prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and after Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow's energy exports.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Big Oil Plans to Use Gas Price Grilling to Ask for More Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil companies will tell a U.S. congressional hearing on high gasoline prices that they need the government’s help in securing more drilling permits to help lower consumers’ costs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrai

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Nike, American Eagle, Lululemon: Survey reveals teens’ favorite brands

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report survey findings from Piper Sandler's Teens survey.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    If you're looking to build wealth, the stock market is a great place to put your money. In fact, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is up 330% over the last 15 years, crushing the 68% return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. In terms of web traffic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the fourth most popular online marketplace in the United States, and the eighth most popular e-commerce retailer worldwide.