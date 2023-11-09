Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.76
    -8.02 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,018.51
    -93.76 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,635.55
    -14.86 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.84
    -2.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.95
    +1.62 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.10
    +8.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5610
    +0.0380 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.9350
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,392.14
    +2,173.49 (+6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.92
    +23.27 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.54
    +42.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,646.46
    +479.98 (+1.49%)
     

Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its "Weitz Conservative Allocation Fund" third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the Institutional Class of the Weitz Conservative Allocation Fund demonstrated a return of -0.87%, outperforming the Morningstar Moderately Conservative Target Risk Index, which experienced a larger decline at -3.03%. Looking at the year-to-date performance, the Fund's Institutional Class posted a positive return of +5.42%, surpassing the index's +2.33%. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Weitz Conservative Allocation Fund mentioned Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and explained its insights for the company. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a Chandler, Arizona-based microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP integrated circuits manufacturer with a $40.7 billion market capitalization. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) delivered a 7.47% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 2.14%. The stock closed at $75.36 per share on November 8, 2023.

Here is what Weitz Conservative Allocation Fund has to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We added a new position in Microchip Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ:MCHP) to the Fund during the quarter. Microchip is a leading provider of mixed signal microcontrollers and analog semiconductors to a broad range of industrial, data center, automotive, communication and consumer appliance customers. The company enjoys favorable product characteristics that help drive strong profitability, and it benefits from several long-wave demand tailwinds such as electronification, automation, and growth in data communications. While Microchip is not immune from semiconductor cycles, its cash flows have been durable through cycles. The multi-year outlook is solid, and we think the company is poised to further boost per-share value growth through increasing share repurchases at discounted prices.

A worker assembling the inner circuitry of a semiconductor product.

Our calculations show that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) does not belong on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was in 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 33 funds in the previous quarter. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) delivered a -9.37% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Advertisement