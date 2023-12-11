Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Microchip Technology's (NASDAQ:MCHP) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Microchip Technology, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$17b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Microchip Technology has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Microchip Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Microchip Technology. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 306%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 20% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

What We Can Learn From Microchip Technology's ROCE

In the end, Microchip Technology has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 161% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Microchip Technology can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Microchip Technology does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

