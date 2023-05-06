Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Microchip Technology's (NASDAQ:MCHP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Microchip Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Microchip Technology has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Microchip Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Microchip Technology are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 112%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Microchip Technology thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Microchip Technology has. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Microchip Technology can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Microchip Technology and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

