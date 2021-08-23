Microchip Technology to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit

U.S. markets closed

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by BMO, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373


