Microchips for the troops: ASU-led hub gets $40M in CHIPs funds to speed defense projects

A Southwest regional hub led by Arizona State University has been selected as one of eight networks across the country to receive millions of dollars in defense-oriented microelectronics funding under the CHIPs and Science Act.

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, announced $238 million in funding to establish eight regional innovation hubs, or networks, to encourage the testing and manufacture of promising microchip designs for application in the military. The Arizona-focused hub will receive nearly $40 million, roughly tied with the New York hub for the highest allocation.

The six other hubs are in Massachusetts, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and northern and southern California, with ties to leading universities in each region.

A Microelectronics Commons program announced by Hicks is designed to bridge and accelerate the transition from laboratory to semiconductor "fab" or factory, Hicks said, referring to what she called an “infamous valley of death between R&D and production.”

The CHIPS Act, a priority of President Biden, aims to “supercharge” America's ability to design and manufacture microelectronics at commercially viable scale, Hicks said. “The U.S. government is committed to ensuring that our industrial and scientific powerhouses can deliver what we need to secure our future in this era of strategic competition,” she added.

Southwest hub includes sizable Valley presence

The Arizona, or Southwest hub, includes 27 corporations and other members.

Other participants in the ASU-led network, based on previously announced funding collaborations, are expected to include Sandia National Laboratories, Siemens, NXP, Snyopsys, NI, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Intel.

Some of those entities, including Intel and Northrop Grumman, have large local workforces, as profiled in the Republic 100 special report on Arizona's largest employers. Others are focused in nearby states, such as Sandia in New Mexico.

A total of 360 organizations from 30 states will participate in the Commons program and its eight hubs.

ASU President Michael Crow called this the “first major national security oriented research and development laboratory ever built in the state of Arizona.”

In a statement, Crow thanked both Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., for their help in passing the CHIPS and Science Act and providing support in other ways.

Kelly, who worked closely with ASU on the university's hub application and was a chief negotiation of the CHIPS Act, in a statement said the hub "will put our growing microchip industry and ASU’s research and innovation in the driver’s seat to power our economy and strengthen our national security."

Sinema, also in a statement, said the defense announcement recognizes "ASU’s leadership and ability to transform our national defense."

Commons program to focus on defense needs

By accelerating the “lab to fab” transition of semiconductor technologies, the Commons program aims to mitigate supply chain problems and expedite access to cutting-edge microchips for the military.

The Department of Defense identified six critical focus areas: "secure edge"/Internet of Things computing, 5G and 6G communications, artificial intelligence hardware, quantum technology, electromagnetic warfare and commercial “leap-ahead” technologies.

The department anticipates that the various hubs will spur economic growth across their respective regions and the economy generally. Hubs are charged with developing the “physical, digital and human infrastructure needed to support future success in microelectronics research and development,” the department said.

“This includes building education pipelines and retraining initiatives to ensure the United States has the talent pool needed to sustain these investments.”

The hubs, which are expected to become financially self-sufficient by the end of their initial five-year awards, “will tackle many technical challenges relevant to DoD's missions, to get the most cutting-edge microchips into systems our troops use every day," Hicks said.

Applications include those used in ships, aircraft, tanks, long-range munitions, communications gear and sensors.

More information on the program can be viewed at https://microelectronicscommons.org/

