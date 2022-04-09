Microcrystalline Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 69.2 million| 39% of the market growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microcrystalline wax market potential growth difference will reach USD 69.2 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. The increased demand in coating applications is notably driving the microcrystalline wax market growth, although factors such as equipment damage and the negative impact of microcrystalline wax on the environment may impede the market growth. The US, Canada, and China will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for the microcrystalline wax market in the forthcoming years. The report on the microcrystalline wax market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microcrystalline Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR growth rate analysis, Read Free Sample Report!

Microcrystalline Wax Market Segmentation Highlights

The Microcrystalline Wax Market is segmented by Application (Candle, Packaging, Rubber, Personal care, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The candle application segment held the largest microcrystalline wax market share in 2021. The report predicts the segment to account the highest market growth share throughout the forecast period. Microcrystalline wax is widely used to manufacture candles, as it burns completely without leaving any residue or waste.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the microcrystalline wax market in APAC. The booming packaging and personal care product industries will fuel the market growth.

Download Sample Report for More Highlights on each contributing segment

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global microcrystalline wax as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the microcrystalline wax market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Story continues

The microcrystalline wax market covers the following areas:

Microcrystalline Wax Market Sizing

Microcrystalline Wax Market Forecast

Microcrystalline Wax Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The microcrystalline wax market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Chemicals

Alpha Wax BV

Blended Waxes Inc.

British Wax Ltd.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS

Hase Petroleum Wax Co.

Industrial Raw Materials LLC.

Koster Keunen Inc

NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.

Paramelt Rmc B.V.

Sasol Ltd.

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD

Sonneborn LLC

Strahl & Pitsch Inc.

TAIWAN WAX COMPANY LTD.

The International Group Inc.

UNICORN PETROLEUM INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

Clarus Specialty Products LLC

Speak to our Analysts for Customized Reports on Each of the Vendors and their Strategic Initiatives

Related Reports:

Polyethylene Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microcrystalline Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 69.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Chemicals, Alpha Wax BV, Blended Waxes Inc., British Wax Ltd., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS, Hase Petroleum Wax Co., Industrial Raw Materials LLC., Koster Keunen Inc, NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD., Paramelt Rmc B.V., Sasol Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD, Sonneborn LLC, Strahl & Pitsch Inc., TAIWAN WAX COMPANY LTD., The International Group Inc., UNICORN PETROLEUM INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., and Clarus Specialty Products LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blended Waxes Inc.

10.4 British Wax Ltd.

10.5 Clarus Specialty Products LLC

10.6 Industrial Raw Materials LLC.

10.7 Koster Keunen Inc

10.8 NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.

10.9 Paramelt Rmc B.V.

10.10 Sasol Ltd.

10.11 Sonneborn LLC

10.12 Strahl and Pitsch Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

forecast does not take inflation into consideration

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microcrystalline-wax-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-69-2-million-39-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301520151.html

SOURCE Technavio