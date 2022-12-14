U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi AG, Merck & Co. Inc. and GSK Plc

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global microdermabrasion devices market is expected to clock US$ 1,042.4 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. microdermabrasion devices emerge as a promising option for treatment and improving the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Microdermabrasion Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global microdermabrasion devices market has been analysed from four different perspectives – type, application, end user, and region

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/microdermabrasion-devices-market/8018

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on the type, the global microdermabrasion devices market is divided into:

  • Crystal

  • Diamond Segments

In 2021, it is anticipated that the crystal category generated the largest market revenue. Over the forecast period, the market segment will continue to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise of the market sector is aided by the fact that patients receiving therapy from these devices are guaranteed complete safety during their treatment. However, a substantial portion was under the hands of the diamond industry. Due to its ability to generate a smoother appearance than crystal microdermabrasion machines, the diamond category experienced the fastest CAGR growth. Diamond microdermabrasion is an effective treatment for a variety of skin issues, including hyperpigmentation, freckles, fine lines, acne scars, skin texture, and even old stretch marks. These tools also help to increase collagen formation and blood flow to the skin, and they are completely non-invasive. As a result, it is estimated that throughout time the market for diamond microdermabrasion will grow considerably.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

On the basis of application, the global microdermabrasion devices market is divided into several parts i.e.

  • Treat Acne And Scars

  • Photo Damage

  • Anti-Aging

  • Hyperpigmentation

  • Stretch Marks

  • Others

Over the projection period, the anti-aging application segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest CAGR. According to the 2020 Real Self Survey, Population Reference Bureau estimates that by 2060, there will be over 98 million people over the age of 65.62% of people use anti-aging products as part of their regular skincare routine. This suggests that people are more concerned with looking young, and as a result, there is a significant demand for anti-aging treatments in the country. Because of the increased emphasis on aesthetics over the past ten years, there are now more non-invasive treatments available globally.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regional distribution the worldwide microdermabrasion devices market is spread over North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific region, and rest of the world. Over the projection period, the North America is anticipated to grow at high CAGR. The rising number of people using social media in America can be attributed for the expansion which suggests that Americans are more concerned with looking young, and as a result, there is a significant demand for anti-aging treatments in the country. Over the past ten years, there has been a surge in the availability of non-invasive treatments due to the rising focus on aesthetics. For instance, according to the several reports, women who are heavily exposed to social media and have low self-esteem are more likely to undergo cosmetic surgery. The market's overall growth for microdermabrasion devices is most likely to be boosted by the market's increasing adoption of technology and increased disposable income.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/microdermabrasion-devices-market/8018

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Some of the important companies holding the highest revenue of the global microdermabrasion devices market are

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Skin for Life

  • Altair Instruments

  • Dermaglow

  • Silhouet-Tone

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Envy Medical, Inc.

  • The HydraFacial Company

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Altair Instruments

  • ImageDerm Inc.

  • PMD Beauty

  • Microderm GLO

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Applications

      1. Secondary Applications

      2. Primary Applications

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL MICRODERMABRASION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE 

    1. Crystal

    2. Diamond

  6. GLOBAL MICRODERMABRASION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION 

    1. Acne and Scars

    2. Photo Damage

    3. Anti-Aging

    4. Hyperpigmentation

    5. Stretch Marks

    6. Others

  7. GLOBAL MICRODERMABRASION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER 

    1. Clinics and Beauty Centers

    2. Home

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Microdermabrasion Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=D7VINQlgFDgQoKGHng86EjqJF3p5QZUDh5Bgv9VJ&report_id=8018&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


