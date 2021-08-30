U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Microdose Psychedelic Insights Presents the Upcoming DMT Conference, a Deep Dive Into the Dynamic Field of DMT Therapeutics

Microdose Psychedelic Insights
·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a cutting-edge media company focused on promoting content, financial analysis, and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming DMT Conference in an entirely virtual format Sept. 9-10, 2021. The virtual event will explore the potential of DMT (“Dimethyltryptamine”) at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research.

Part of Microdose’s Molecular Masterclasses conference series, a series of events designed to carry out educational deep dives into the world’s favorite psychoactive and psychedelic substances, the DMT Conference will see to venture into the dynamic field of DMT therapeutics, with expert panels and engaging discussions.

This year’s conference will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, followed by a series of hour-long presentations and keynote addresses. Topics will include, “Addiction and DMT” delivered by Entheon Biomedical; “Non-Neuropsychiatric Uses for DMT” by PharmaDrug Inc, “DMT Drug Development” from Small Pharma INC; and a keynote presentation by Algernon Pharmaceuticals entitled “DMT – New Hope for Healing the Brain After a Stroke,” among various others.

The conference is organised in partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: $ENBI) (OTCQB: $ENTBF) (FSE: $1XU1), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction; Small Pharma (TSXV: $DMT) a neuropharmaceutical company taking a novel approach to depression drug development; Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (XFRA: AGW) a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the disease areas of stroke, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough, and COVID-19; and Pharmadrug, a Biotech Company Focused on the R&D of Natural Based Medicines.

Other presenters at the conference include Christopher Timmermann-Slater, Andrew Hegle, Paul Van Slyke, Daniel Cohen, Christopher Moreau, Jackie von Salm, Carol Routledge, Brian Jahns, Natan Ponieman, Andrew Hegle Paul Van Slyke, Christopher Timmermann-Slater Peter Rands, Graham Pechenik David Wood, Ruth Chun, Hadas Alterman Rick Strassman MD, Timothy Ko, Brian Jahns, Crystal Carson, Joël Brierre, Max Montrose, Tricia Eastman, Rak Razam, Victoria Wueschner, among others.

The conference will enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and discover the latest findings within psychedelic science.

Additional information about the DMT Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found at the DMT Conference website at https://microdose.buzz/pnwmm.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Microdose Molecular Masterclasses:
Microdose Molecular Masterclasses are a speaker series designed for deep dives into the world's favorite psychoactive and psychedelic substances. Each event will explore one drug, and feature a curated group of industry experts and thought leaders from around the world.

Contact:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights
kristina@microdose.buzz

Media Contact:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


