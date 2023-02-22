Microduct Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 9.08 Billion By 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 10.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microduct Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.06 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.41 Billion In 2022 To USD 9.08 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for microduct is lower than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market for microducts grew by 10.1% from 2019 to 2020.

Microducts, which are kind of like tubes, are used to cover and protect microcables and fibre optic tables. These products help to connect and organise a large data network, which makes it possible for infrastructure to set up more fibre networks. With better installation routes and more durability, the service provider can build the structure of the network whenever they want to. The global demand for fibre optic cable infrastructure for FTTX networks and data centre applications is growing, which will give the product a big boost in its use.

Recent Developments:

July 2022 – Clearfield Inc has acquired Nestor Cables Ltd, a Finland-based company dealing in fiber optic cables, microducts and cables. The purchase price was about $23 million. Acquisitions will also help improve our product portfolio and improve our geographic presence.

February 2022 – Egeplast International GmbH opens a new manufacturing facility in Greben, Germany. The business expansion was aimed at doubling the production capacity of micro duct and related products. The manufacturing facility consisted of 11,000 square meters. The manufacturing facility will be completed by 2023.

Segment Overview

Type Insights:

The flame retardant segment is expected to have the biggest share of the market because it is used in FTTx networks and data centres, can work in a wide range of temperatures, and has a high level of reliability because it is resistant to fire.

Also, companies want to make flame-resistant microduct cables because the way they are made is better for the environment and they give off less acid gas.

Application Insights:

Based on how they are used, the market is split into FTTX networks, other access networks, backbone networks, data centre applications, and more. Because more and more homes are using broadband data networks that use fibre optics, the FTTx networks segment is likely to be the most important application segment.

Also, the good performance of the FTTX networks segment is mostly due to the efforts of private investors and public authorities to increase the rate of internet connections through fibre optic cables so that people in different parts of the world have a reliable, convenient, and cost-effective network source.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the biggest share of the market because the demand for high-speed internet services is growing and fixed broadband services are used all over Asia. In the coming years, the growth of broadband network subscriptions is likely to continue to change, with traditional DSL or cable connections giving way to 100% fibre optic cable connections. This means that there will be more need for microducts.

Also, the growth of IT service clusters in India, a developing market, and many ASEAN countries is expected to boost sales of microducts as more data centres are built in these clusters.

China is at the top of the market because it has spent a lot of money on developing the internet and data sectors. China has developed and set up manufacturing clusters where microduct manufacturers with a large regional market reach and a high profit yield from other parts of the Asia-Pacific region have popped up often. This is because China has low manufacturing costs, low labour costs, and low raw material costs. Chinese manufacturers are quickly moving up the technology and quality ladder as they continue to invest in R&D and change their reputation as low-cost, low-quality innovators into "value for money" constructive innovators.

Also, Asia-Pacific is the second largest market after North America. This is because there are a lot of big companies and manufacturers in North America. North America's potential for growth is also helped by the fact that companies are working behind the scenes to improve technology. They do this by forming strategic partnerships, working together, buying other companies, putting a lot of money into research and development, and forming joint ventures.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.08 Billion By Type Direct Install, Direct Burial, Flame Retardant, Others By Application FTTX Networks, Other Access Networks, Backbone Networks, Data Center Application, Others By Companies Emtelle Holdings Ltd (Scotland), Primo (Denmark), Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden), Prysmian Group (Italy), Datwyler Holding Inc. (Switzerland), Egeplast International GmbH (Germany), Clearfield Inc (U.S.), Spur A.S. (Czechia), GM Plast A/S (Denmark), Belden Inc (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

The cloud computing market will grow with the help of new technologies.

Cloud computing lets companies run web servers from far away and handle important data. Some of the things that are making these new technologies grow are the rise in the amount of data generated by mobile apps and website apps, the focus on customer-centered apps, and the cost of running a business.

Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data are all used in a lot of microduct products. This helps the technology of cloud computing grow all over the world.

Driving Factors:

More data centres will be connected with microduct cables, which will help the market grow.

When more data centres are built around the world, the demand for microduct in the data centre industry goes up, which helps the market grow. Because technologies like microduct and fibre optic cables use cables, data centres need fibre optic cabling. Also, these cables are used to send messages between and within data centres.

Optical interconnect is used to send data between data centres in buildings that are part of inter data centre sources. Using these ways to talk, data can be sent between two data centres or campuses. Since there can be thousands of kilometres (km) between two data centres, they need a high transmission speed.

Restraining Factors:

Changes in the prices of raw materials and a lack of skilled workers slow the growth of the market.

Manufacturers use important ingredients like High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE), polyethylene, Medium Density Poly Ethylene (MDPE), Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE), Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH), rubber, and plastic-based ingredients. The prices of things like polyethylene and rubber that are used as raw materials change a lot. Changes in the cost of raw materials can affect how well these products sell, which in turn affects how well microduct manufacturers sell their products and how much money they make. This makes the market grow less quickly.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Emtelle Holdings Ltd (Scotland), Primo (Denmark), Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden), Prysmian Group (Italy), Datwyler Holding Inc. (Switzerland), Egeplast International GmbH (Germany), Clearfield Inc (U.S.), Spur A.S. (Czechia), GM Plast A/S (Denmark), Belden Inc (U.S.), and others.

By Type

Direct Install

Direct Burial

Flame Retardant

Others

By Application

FTTX Networks

Other Access Networks

Backbone Networks

Data Center Application

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

