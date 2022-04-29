U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,571.26
    -1,118.85 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Microelectronics Market Size to Worth Around USD 455.67 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global microelectronics market size is projected to be worth around USD 455.67 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microelectronics market size was estimated at USD 318.15 billion in 2021. Microelectronics can be found in a wide number of industries. Microelectronic elements and components are found in a wide range of gadgets and equipment, including cellphones, laptop computers, and televisions. All of these equipment and gadgets are necessary for people to live a lavish lifestyle. As a result, this aspect is propelling the worldwide microelectronics market forward. Capacitors, transistors, inductors, and resistors, among other microelectronics parts and components, are employed in a variety of industries and sectors, including transportation, medical, construction, and industrial.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1648

The demand for microelectronics in the global market is being driven by this aspect. Microelectronics, on the other hand, is susceptible to extreme humidity and heat, which is limiting the global microelectronics market's growth over the forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for microelectronics market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the microelectronics market in the North America region. Microelectronics are becoming more popular in North America as a result of increased research and development spending. Companies in the U.S. are actively investing in research and development. The expansion of the automobile industry is credited with driving the microelectronics market in North America. Over the forecast period, the spike in demand for advanced gadgets would also help the expansion of the worldwide microelectronics market.

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 318.15 Billion

CAGR

4.1% from 2022 to 2030

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 419.11 Billion

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Acuity Brands Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ingersoll Rand PLC, Schneider Electric SE

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the microelectronics market.The U.K hold the highest market share in the Europe microelectronics market. The European market features a large number of market participants. These big market competitors are known for providing a diverse product selection at affordable wholesale costs. Additionally, the people of Europe are rapidly adopting laptops and smartphones. Furthermore, increased disposable income will propel the global microelectronics market forward over the forecast period.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1648

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of various technologies

The manufacturers of microelectronics are adopting wide range of technologies manufacturing microelectronics. Those technologies are internet of things and artificial intelligence. These technologies help to add advance features in microelectronic devices and gadgets. These technologies had also increased the efficiency of microelectronic devices and components. In addition, all the components of microelectronics are being interconnected through these technologies. As a result, growing adoption of various technologies are driving the growth of global microelectronics market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Tariff disruption and trade restrictions

The growth and development of global microelectronics market is entirely dependent on developed and developing regions. The countries such as the U.S., the UK, and China has substantial impact on the growth of the global microelectronics market. The government rules and regulations of particular region and country significantly impact microelectronics market growth. The trade restrictions imposed by these nations is having the negative impact on microelectronics market. As a result, tariff disruption and trade restrictions are restricting the growth of microelectronics market.

Opportunities

Growing adoption of consumer electronics

The factors such as growing disposable income and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for consumer electronics. The consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators are adopted on a large scale. The integrated chips are used on a large scale in these consumer electronics. Many market players are manufacturing consumer electronics with microelectronics. Thus, growing adoption of consumer electronics is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global microelectronics market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Limitations with design of microelectronics

The market players operating in microelectronics market face huge challenge regarding designing and packaging ofmicroelectronic devices and gadgets. The manufacturers need to pack small and micro devices in a small package. Due to size limitations, manufacturers and market players are not able to pack microelectronic devices and gadgets effectively and efficiently. As a result, limitations with design of microelectronics are a major challenge for the microelectronics market growth.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of type, transistors segment holds the largest market share in the global microelectronics market. The segment’s growth is being fueled by the increased need for internet of things. End user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and communication are making extensive use of internet of things devices to streamline their processes. The internet of things applications that are gaining traction include smart devices and smart houses. Thus, during the projected period, this factor is boosting the segment’s growth.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/semiconductor-and-electronic

Recent Developments

  • Broadcom Inc. has announced the release of the BCM6710, a 3*3 Wi-Fi 6 chip built specifically for WLAN applications and set up boxes. This is highly designed semiconductor with RF power amplifiers that paves the way for high bandwidth, low latency applications like as 4K UHD video streaming and augmented reality.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the Qualcomm QCS410 and Qualcomm QCS610 system on chips in July 2020. These processors are built for high end camera technology, with artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Transistors

  • Capacitors

  • Inductors

  • Resistors

  • Insulators

By Software & Algorithm

  • Behavioral

  • Proactive

By Product

  • Lighting Control

  • Security and Access Control

  • Entertainment Control

  • HVAC Control

  • Other

By Vertical

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Medical

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1648

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • Why AbbVie's Shares Dropped 10.5% Friday

    What happened Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its shares drop 10.5% on Friday. The stock closed at $156.31 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $149.56 and fell to a low of $139.93 in early morning trading before rallying a bit in the afternoon.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Berkshire Hathaway has ‘a cash problem,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Senior Stock Analyst Greggory Warren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting and the firm's latest investments.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Keep on Buying Plug Stock, Says Analyst Following Recent Partnerships

    It's been a busy week for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG), and at least one analyst is taking notice. Plug's first big news of the week arrived Wednesday morning, when the company announced it's teaming up with Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL Group "to build one of Europe's largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL's Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary." Plug will contribute a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit to the joint venture, capable of producing "approxi

  • Why Atlassian Shares Fell 13.5% Today

    The company beat Wall Street's third-quarter expectations by a wide margin, but the stock plunged anyhow. Here's why.