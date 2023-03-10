Microencapsulation Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from Emerging Economies Bolsters $25.9 Billion Industry

Company Logo

Global Microencapsulation Market

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare products), By Technology (Coating), By Coating Material (Carbohydrates), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microencapsulation market size is anticipated to reach USD 25,974.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing demand for flavors, fragrances, essential oils, minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and bioactive compounds in food and beverage products specifically in emerging economies.



Furthermore, the introduction of new fibers by the global players in the market is expected to raise the demand for microencapsulation during the forecast period.

For instance, a composite fiber called Crabyon from chitosan that Pozzi Electra had created is well-known for its therapeutic capabilities. In addition, Solvay launched Emana a polyamide 6.6 yarn containing bioactive mineral crystals in its polymer matrix. A specialty yarn Nil it breeze manufactured by Nilit was designed for the summer season, to create soft touch, with a unique cooling effect. These cosmeto textiles are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



The presence of manufacturing bases in the U.S. of pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, home & personal care such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Cargill are expected to augment novel drug delivery systems, efficient drug development and food additives demand, which in turn is expected to fuel the technology growth during the forecast period.



An efficient method for regulating the release characteristics of active substances that increases the usefulness of cosmeto textiles is called microencapsulation technology. The growing trend in enhancing beauty through health means is driving the demand for microencapsulated phase change materials for special functionalities such as perfuming, cleansing, changing appearance, refreshing, relaxing, and protection.



Microencapsulation manufacturers are seeking collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to develop advanced and innovative solutions. In addition, manufacturers are also adopting several strategies like new product development, and geographical expansion, to enhance their market penetration and cater to end-use industries. For instance, Capsulae signed a partnership with Ecomeris, a French R&D centered company, involved in microencapsulation technologies.



Through these technologies and commercial partnerships, companies are aiming at developing microencapsulation technologies and formulations to provide bio-based innovative solutions. The partnership is likely to meet the expectation of their customers and accelerate their development in the areas of agriculture, food, environment, detergents, cosmetics, and animal health.



Microencapsulation Market Report Highlights

The demand for pharmaceutical & healthcare applications accounted for 65.7% of the global revenue share in 2022 due to the several benefits offered by the technique including taste and odor masking, protection of drugs from the environment, particle size reduction, continuous drug delivery, and cell encapsulation are the methods used to improve the solubility of medications that are difficult to dissolve

The demand for the carbohydrates coating material segment accounted for a 20.0% share of the global revenue in 2022. Due to their low viscosities at high solids contents and superior solubility, carbohydrate coating materials are regarded as decent encapsulating agents and this is anticipated to drive demand for them during the forecast period

The coating technology segment accounted for a 16.0% share of the global revenue in 2022. Owing to the microencapsulation of relatively large particles is encapsulated using the pan coating technique. The coating technologies are extensively used to encapsulate pharmaceuticals and food products

North America accounted for 36.9% of the global revenue share in 2022. The demand for the technology in the country is driven by its increasing use in the food & beverage industry for flavors, fragrances, colorants, and manufacturing of functional foods. The major players are actively involved in research & development to develop new coating materials in compliance with North American regulations which is likely to complement the demand for microencapsulation during the forecast period.

Balchem Company acquired Innovative Food Processors (IFP), Inc., a producer of microencapsulated and agglomerated nutrition and food additives. The headquarters of IFP are in Minnesota, USA. The business produces high-performance powders and encapsulates to help its customers improve the flavor and functionality of their food and beverage offerings. IFP is a part of Balchem's Health business and Human Nutrition division, which also includes the Pharma and Nutrition business unit, which offers value-added nutrition items like Albion minerals and VitaCholine.

