Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Will Pay A AU$0.015 Dividend In Three Days

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Microequities Asset Management Group's shares before the 22nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.015 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.033 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Microequities Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current stock price of A$0.605. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Microequities Asset Management Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Microequities Asset Management Group has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Microequities Asset Management Group? Microequities Asset Management Group has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Microequities Asset Management Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Microequities Asset Management Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

