Microequities Asset Management Group's (ASX:MAM) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited's (ASX:MAM) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.015 on the 5th of September. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 5.5%.

Microequities Asset Management Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before this announcement, Microequities Asset Management Group was paying out 76% of earnings, but a comparatively small 66% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 1.5% over the next year if recent trends continue. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 90% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Microequities Asset Management Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from A$0.02 total annually to A$0.033. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Microequities Asset Management Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Microequities Asset Management Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Microequities Asset Management Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Microequities Asset Management Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

