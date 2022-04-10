U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,347.50
    +20.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.90
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    -1.42 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.4020
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,324.29
    -372.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.20 (+0.36%)
     

Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market is Growing Swiftly with Impressive CAGR of 13.6% By 2031- Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market By Application (Barrier Films, Performance Enhancers), By End-use Industry (Paper, Packaging) & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

United States, Rockville, MD, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021-2031, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2029, the market is expected to reach US$ 300 Mn.

Moreover, rising investments in research & development activities to develop cost effective production technology and collaboration of prominent players with end-use industry giants is further going to stimulate the growth of global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market"

77 Tables and

89 Figures

170 Pages

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1710

Demand Outlook for Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber 2021 to 2031

From 2016 to 2020, the microfibrillated cellulose fiber market has reflected strong growth, expanding at around 12%. The industry has been moderately fragmented. Also, the packaging sector has particularly witnessed stronger growth in high-income regions, with Europe and the United States accounting for higher production in comparison to the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

As per the Fact.MR report, North America is the second-largest regional market for MFC fiber, and the United States is projected to account for more than 90% of the region’s market share by the end of the projection period.

According to the environmental protective agency (EPA), in 2018, around 32 million tons of corrugated boxes were recycled from close to 34 million tons of overall recycling volumes. The recycling rate for corrugated boxes was 96.5 percent. Further, as per the 2020 American Coatings Association (ACA) Sustainability Report, 11 states in the country enacted laws to establish detailed sustainable paint and coating adoption programs under their jurisdictions.

To learn more about Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1710

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Emerging packaging applications such as personal care & cosmetics and food packaging will fuel value growth by 3.3X through 2029

  • Barrier film applications among other microfibrillated cellulose applications are estimated to surpass US$120 Mn by 2029 end owing to its advanced barrier properties and growing demand for MFC film for packaging applications

  • Fact.MR reports that demand for paper and packaging end use industry of microfibrillated cellulose fiber collectively accounts for over one-third of the global consumption

  • Paints and Coatings among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~15-16% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

  • As compared to developing regions, the sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe. However, developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to gain lucrative profits in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is moderately fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of major regional players. Leading manufacturers are largely invested in research and development and product launch strategies, aimed towards expansion of portfolios and expanding the scope of application for microfibrillated cellulose fiber.

  • In October 2019, Spinnova collaborated with Fortum to unveil the first prototype of a clothing range manufactured from sustainable microfibrillated cellulose textile fibers extracted from wheat straw, and set on organic cotton wraps.

  • In November 2019, Stora Enso Oyj, a leading manufacturer of high-end cartonboards, presented a range of innovations in terms of cellulose pulp, as potential replacements for oil derivatives and plastic packaging for application in cosmetic formulations.

  • Borregaard, a leading Norwegian biorefinery player, developed and launched Sense-Fi, a fat substitute and thickener. Based in microfibrillated cellulose, the material is produced through the conversion of indigestible cellulose into starch.

Get Customization on this Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1710

Market Segments Covered in Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Industry Analysis

  • Application

    • Barrier Films

    • Performance Enhancers

    • Rheology Modifiers

    • Thickening Agents

    • Strengthening Agents

  • End-use Industry

    • Paper

    • Packaging

    • Dairy

    • Others

    • Food

    • Paints & Coatings

    • Personal Care

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America (U.S. & Canada)

    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM)

    • Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe)

    • Russia/CIS

    • Japan

    • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ)

    • Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2032)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Market Share Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact on Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1710

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is highly consolidated with key players ruling the overall market with 75% of the global sales. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advancement of production technologies to develop innovative products to maintain a strong position in the market. Manufacturers are expanding their production capacity and collaborating with end-use industry giants to meet the growing demands of microfibrillated cellulose fiber globally.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Home & Garden Pesticides Market Analysis- Rising population, increased knowledge of pesticide use, and other reasons are driving the expansion of the home and garden pesticides market. Herbicides are the largest segment of the pesticide market, and it is expected to rise in the future years. Other factors propelling the market for home and garden pesticides include the growing demand for weed control and food security. Rapid population expansion and urbanization will generate opportunities in the home and garden pesticide business.

Aerosol Insecticides Market Forecast- Insecticides are frequently used in agricultural fields, urban green spaces, and public health initiatives to protect humans and plants from numerous diseases. Aerosol insecticides, or insecticides packaged in aerosol form, are praised for producing less waste than other types of insecticides since they are designed to deliver only a specified amount of poison during each spray. As a result of this, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to play a significant role in the insecticides sector.

Bio rational Fungicides Market Growth- Bio rational fungicides are fungicides that have no or minimal negative effects on the human body or the environment. They are suitable for use in organic greenhouses and indoor agricultural facilities due to their low toxicity. The industry is expected to benefit from the growing trend of using organic fertilizers, insecticides, and fungicides instead of chemicals. Growing global knowledge of the benefits of using organic farm products is driving demand for organic agricultural ingredients, which will eventually increase demand for organic pesticides, particularly bio rational fungicides.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Johnson prepared to race at Long Beach with broken hand

    Jimmie Johnson pulled one glove over the carbon fiber splint built specifically for his broken right hand. A piece of tape around two fingers outside of the glove was to prevent him from using his pinky — the digit closest to the fracture — as he drove his car around the downtown streets of Long Beach. Johnson said he's good to go for Sunday at Long Beach, the IndyCar stop considered his home race.

  • Jimmie Johnson injures right wrist in crash in Long Beach

    Jimmie Johnson injured his hand Friday in a crash during practice at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The seven-time NASCAR champion said he needed further evaluation. Johnson did not remove his hands from the steering wheel — standard practice in open wheel racing but not common in NASCAR — as his car headed into a tire barrier.

  • ‘SNL’ Addresses Will Smith’s 10-Year Oscars Ban: “Is That a Punishment?”

    After Saturday Night Live joked about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars moment in several segments of the episode that aired April 2, it seemed likely that the NBC series would take a moment this week to address the latest development. During Saturday’s edition of “Weekend Update,” co-host Colin Jost brought up the Academy of Motion Picture […]

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Protégé Is Building a Mini Berkshire

    Like her mentor, Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool says she looks for founder-run companies with solid performance and competitive “moats,” but she doesn’t share his hands-off-approach.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • How Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple Fared in the Last Big Recession

    Try to imagine life today without Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). There would be no Google Search, no shopping online on Prime Day, and no iPhone. During that same period, Alphabet stock nearly quintupled.

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Gas Price Surge Fuels Fights at FedEx, Uber Over Who Will Pay

    The companies have imposed new fuel surcharges on customers, but some local contractors and drivers are pressing the companies for even more financial help.

  • Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleHarvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exace

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • Food prices expected to spike across the High Desert and the U.S.

    Bringing home the bacon or dining out is about to cost more as food prices are expected to increase again, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

  • This 1 Number Explains Why Amazon's New Ad Business Is Going to Be Huge

    Investors keeping close tabs on e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely know it's getting into the web advertising business. Alphabet's been doing it a lot longer and had more time to tweak its offering than Amazon has, of course, but Amazon's lesser tally is still an impressive figure. Furthermore, Amazon has only scratched the surface of its opportunity in this segment of its business.