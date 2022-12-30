U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.01
    -46.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,872.60
    -348.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,346.54
    -131.55 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.86
    -15.39 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.69
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9600
    -2.0700 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.39
    -77.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.20
    -1.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Microfiltration Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Ease of Use and Affordability Drives $2.5 Billion Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfiltration Membranes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Filtration Mode; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global microfiltration membranes market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for microfiltration membranes is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness associated with wastewater treatment and strict regulations regarding wastewater. These membranes offer high efficiency in the separation of unwanted constituents from flow streams. They also offer easy and affordable operation, increasing their use in wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

The different applications of microfiltration membranes include food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021.

Increasing concerns regarding water scarcity and the rise in pollution of groundwater sources have increased the demand for this application. These membranes are increasingly being used for secondary municipal effluent reuse, water desalination, and the production of clean water. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. The increase in population, strengthening of the industrial sector, and growing urbanization influence industry growth.

The increasing application of microfiltration membranes in the industrial sector, along with the rise in demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, supports the growth of the industry in the region. The rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of stringent water regulations has further boosted the demand for microfiltration membranes in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Microfiltration Membranes Market Report Highlights

  • The crossflow segment generated significant revenue in 2021 on account of its greater performance and ability to eliminate uneven flow and fouling

  • The fluorinated polymers segment accounted for a major share owing to its higher efficiency, durability, and chemical resistance

  • The waste and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to a rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of initiatives for the reuse and recycling of water

  • Asia Pacific accounted for a major share in 2021 owing to an increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization

  • The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence, including Applied Membranes, Inc., Asahi Kasei, Koch Separation Solutions, Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions, Merck KGAA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The 3M Company, and Toray Industries Inc among others

The publisher has segmented the microfiltration membranes market report based on filtration mode, type, application, and region:
Microfiltration Membranes, Filtration Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Direct Flow

  • Cross Flow

Microfiltration Membranes, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cellulosic

  • Ceramic

  • Fluorinated Polymers

  • Others

Microfiltration Membranes, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Food and Beverage

  • Water and Waste Water Treatment

  • Chemical

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Biotechnology

  • Others

Microfiltration Membranes, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market Insights

5. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Filtration Mode

6. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Type

7. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Application

8. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Applied Membranes Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Graver Technologies

  • Hydranautics

  • Koch Separation Solutions

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions

  • Merck KGAA

  • Pall Corporation

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Pentair

  • Sartorius Ag

  • Suez

  • The 3M Company

  • Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mf65s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microfiltration-membranes-global-market-report-2022-ease-of-use-and-affordability-drives-2-5-billion-industry-301711448.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen: In Retrospect

    In this article, we will look at some of the dividend stock picks from Morgan Stanley’s quant screen and how they have performed in the fourth quarter. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley has been […]

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying for the Long Term in 2023

    With that in mind, here are my top three stocks worth buying for the long term in 2023. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) certainly fits this bill -- the Italian luxury house has been around for 112 years, and it has earned a reputation for quality and craftsmanship in that time. True luxury brands have some of the best moats out there -- and it takes a long time for a new company to achieve such recognition.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Between high inflation, rising interest rates, and concerns that a recession may be coming, investors have had a lot to digest lately. Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) mission is to build a better internet, and it would be hard to argue that the company isn't succeeding on that front. It provides its clients with protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that aim to render websites and applications inaccessible, and it also provides content delivery network services that speed up the rate at which data is transferred.

  • 2 "Safe" Stocks That Are Anything But

    As a generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has the trappings of a safe investment at first glance. Theoretically, demand for generic medications should be relatively consistent, and it's reasonable to believe that ongoing purchases of such drugs would make for a solid base of recurring revenue, which could increase over time. First, the company has a troublesome debt load of $21.6 billion that looms very large in comparison to its market cap of only $10.4 billion.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’

    "It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. All the markets will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day, which is a federal holiday.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2023

    The stock market has been performing better recently, with the S&P 500 up by nearly 5% in the past three months, although it remains down 18% over the past year. Economic or market conditions could worsen and drag down the stock market. Regardless of potentially unforeseen dynamics that could affect equity markets in 2023, investors should continue to invest in solid stocks that can grow long after the current downturn is behind us.

  • Is Micron Stock Doomed?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) latest earnings report and its implications for the semiconductor industry. While the report contains some warnings for short-term investors, it also highlights opportunities for those looking to take a long-term approach.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in