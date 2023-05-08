Microfinance market size to grow by USD 122.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, Quick and easy access to credit to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microfinance market is set to grow by USD 122.46 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Quick and easy access to credit is one of the major drivers fueling the microfinance market growth. If a financial institution accepts an application, it may take another few weeks or months before the credit is authorized and transferred, and many banks have policies that restrict them from providing loans to certain businesses, such as restaurants and clinics. However, microfinance provides quick and easy access to credit. Hence, the growth of online microfinance platforms has simplified access to funds. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios and forecast period (2022-2026). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfinance Market

The microfinance market covers the following areas:

Microfinance Market Sizing

Microfinance Market Forecast

Microfinance Market Analysis

The report on the microfinance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Microfinance Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics

Rapid growth in APAC is one of the major trends influencing the microfinance market growth. Microfinance institutions, including P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading, are growing in APAC because of the presence of several SMEs. The number of SMEs has increased significantly in the region. For example, the number of SMEs in China was approximately 18.07 million by the end of 2018. Similarly, according to the data published by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of India, as of March 2020, there were 63.3 million SMEs present across India. Hence, the growing number of SMEs in APAC is increasing the demand for microfinance services.

Inadequate risk management is one of the major challenges impeding the microfinance market growth. Risk management is among the most challenging factors impacting the growth of the global microfinance market, with microcredit establishments addressing marginalized communities, mainly in low-profit and growing countries. Unlike the formal banking system, the lending procedure in microfinance no longer requires any protection. Hence, microfinance establishments are constantly on the threshold of vulnerability.

Story continues

Microfinance Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers microfinance market segmentation by type (banks and non-banks) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bank segment will be significant during the forecast period. Since MSBs offer significant benefits to low-income groups, the demand for microfinancing is expected to rise during the forecast period. Additionally, the need to provide easy credit and offer small loans to customers without any collateral further increases the preference for MFBs among people. Hence, such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed market study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Accion International

Al Amana Microfinance

AL BARAKAH MICROFINANCE BANK

Annapurna Finance P Ltd.

Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Cashpor Micro Credit

FINCA International Inc.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.

GENTERA S.A.B. de C.V.

Grameen Foundation

IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Kiva Microfunds

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Opportunity International

Pacific Community Ventures

Pro Mujer Inc.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk

Stichting BRAC International

Women World Banking Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Annapurna Finance P Ltd. - The company offers microfinance services such as Group Loans, MSME Finance, Housing Finance, Samarth Loan, Dairy Development Loan, Solar Loans, Consumer Durable Loans, Home Improvement Loan, and PMSVANidhi Loan.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. - The company offers microfinance services such as Srishti Loan, which is a group-based individual loan to scale up businesses.

Cashpor Micro Credit - The company offers microfinance services such as Green Micro Credit Initiative, which is a modified microfinance loan product to promote tree plantation.

To get insights about vendors and their offerings, buy now!

Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The personal finance software market size is expected to increase by USD 242.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers personal finance software market segmentation by end-user (home business users and individual users), product (web-based software and mobile-based software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing dependency on the internet is notably driving the personal finance software market growth.

The trade finance market size is expected to increase by USD 12.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers trade finance market segmentation by trade finance instruments (traditional trade finance, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance) and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). The growing number of exports is notably driving the trade finance market growth.

Microfinance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 122.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries Mexico, China, India, France, and Peru Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accion International, Al Amana Microfinance, AL BARAKAH MICROFINANCE BANK, Annapurna Finance P Ltd., Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA, Bandhan Bank Ltd., Cashpor Micro Credit, FINCA International Inc., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., GENTERA S.A.B. de C.V., Grameen Foundation, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kiva Microfunds, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Opportunity International, Pacific Community Ventures, Pro Mujer Inc., PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk, Stichting BRAC International, and Women World Banking Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Annapurna Finance P Ltd.

10.4 Bandhan Bank Ltd.

10.5 Cashpor Micro Credit

10.6 Grameen Foundation

10.7 IndusInd Bank Ltd.

10.8 Kiva Microfunds

10.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

10.10 Manappuram Finance Ltd.

10.11 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk

10.12 Stichting BRAC International

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Microfinance Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microfinance-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-122-46-billion-from-2021-to-2026--quick-and-easy-access-to-credit-to-improve-the-market-growth---technavio-301817008.html

SOURCE Technavio