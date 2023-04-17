Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market size to grow by USD 59.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, The use of paper-based microfluidic devices to be a key market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the microfluidic market for the healthcare application market, and it is expected to grow by USD 59.76 billion during the forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.16% from 2022 to 2027. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An emerging trend in the market that is expected to fuel market growth is the use of paper-based microfluidic devices. Paper-based devices use hydrophobic channel walls, which These hydrophobic walls ensure controlled velocity and direction of liquid flow. The use of paper greatly reduces the cost of these devices and simplifies their disposal. The fabrication of microfluidic devices from paper technology is expected to have a significant impact on the microfluidic market during the forecast period. Click to get the Latest and Comprehensive Sample PDF Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application 2023-2027

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our microfluidic market for healthcare application market report covers the following areas:

Key Driver

The compact size of microfluidic devices is one of the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period.

Because they are smaller and use fewer reagents, microfluidic devices save money and reduce medical waste.

These devices' high surface area-to-volume ratio and low thermal mass make it easier to control temperatures precisely, transfer heat quickly, and adjust quickly to changes in temperature.

The rapid diffusion of liquids boosts reaction precision and speed thanks to the small size of microfluidic devices.

Assay sensitivity is raised, measurement times are reduced, and microfluidic assay performance is enhanced as a result.

Story continues

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market is segmented as below:

Application

Material

Geography

The market share growth by the in-vitro diagnostics segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Microfluidic diagnostic kits take full advantage of compact integrated systems for rapid turnaround. They provide immediate results and reduce costs. Cepheid's automated microfluidic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is another system used for rapid screening and diagnosis of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections in hospitals, which helps doctors track their patients' health regularly and patients monitor their own health. Hence, advantages like these drive segment growth.

The impact of different segments on market growth is crucial, learn more here, Request a Sample Report!

This study identifies Changes in the properties of fluids at microscopic level as one of the prime reasons challenging the microfluidic market for healthcare application market growth during the next few years.

Major Challenge

A major challenge hampering market growth is the changes in the properties of fluids at the microscopic level.

Microfluidics will quite often change their actual properties at a minuscule level. When compared to its behavior on a macro scale, a fluid behaves very differently at the microscale.

Energy dissipation, surface tension, and fluid resistance are just a few of the smaller-scale characteristics that come to mind. The Reynolds number looks at the impact of the force of a fluid with the impact of its thickness.

The Reynolds number drops very low at the micron scale, and the flow becomes laminar rather than turbulent. Liquids only mix through diffusion in laminar flow. In microfluidic devices, it is more challenging to achieve reactions because diffusion is a relatively slow mechanism.

As a consequence of this, measurement errors may occur, which may result in incorrect readings on a variety of medical tests.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market, including some of the vendors such as 908 Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Fluigent SA, General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, MICRUX FLUIDIC S.L., Perkin Elmer Inc., SMC Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., uFluidix Inc., and QIAGEN NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

908 Devices Inc. - The company offers microfluidics for healthcare applications such as microfluidic CE.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers microfluidics for healthcare applications such as Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer.

bioMerieux SA - The company offers microfluidics for healthcare applications such as Nuclisens EasyQ.



Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist microfluidic market for healthcare application market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microfluidic market for healthcare application market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microfluidic market for healthcare application market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microfluidic market for healthcare application market vendors



Microfluidic Market For Healthcare Application Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 19.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 908 Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Fluigent SA, General Electric Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, MICRUX FLUIDIC S.L., Perkin Elmer Inc., SMC Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., uFluidix Inc., and QIAGEN NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

